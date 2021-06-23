Washington Baseball Swept By Bloodhounds

A road trip south to Fort Madison was a tough one for the Washington baseball team on Monday when they were swept in a Southeast Conference doubleheader. The Demons got down 3-0 after one and could never bounce back in the opener with the Bloodhounds (16-3, 10-2) prevailing 8-4. Washington had eight hits led by Wilx Witthoft going 2-for-3 with three RBI. Travis Leyden tossed 3 1/3 innings of one run ball (none earned) and Zeke Slagel pitched the final 2 2/3 giving up seven runs on four hits and walking five.