Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 23 June 2021

channele2e.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

www.channele2e.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Amazon Web Services#Market Research#Channel Partner Program#Msp News Updates#Seo#Cagr#Fortune Business Insights#Infosys#Smb#Eze Castle Integration#Eci#Professional Services#Rackspace Technology#Accenture Ventures#Symmetry Systems#Dsos#Ricoh Usa#Digital Services Center#Rpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AWS
News Break
IBM
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Orlando, FLchannele2e.com

IT Nation Secure 2021: MSP Cybersecurity Strategy Updates Surface

How are MSPs navigating the cybersecurity market? The latest answers are emerging this week at IT Nation Secure 2021 conference in Orlando, Florida. The event, hosted by ConnectWise, has generated multiple updates for MSPs and technology solutions providers (TSPs) that are seeking to protect their own businesses while also mitigating risk for end-customers.
Businesschannele2e.com

HPE Discover 2021 Live Blog: GreenLake Partner News Updates

It’s safe to expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise partner ecosystem updates at this week’s HPE Discover 2021 virtual conference for partners and customers. Stay tuned to this live blog tracking the event. We plan to update the content below multiple times per day as new GreenLake, hardware as a service (HaaS), managed services and acquisition news surfaces. The details so far…
Softwareaithority.com

Opsani Joins the AppDynamics Integration Partner Program

Customers to Benefit from Autonomous Application Performance Management. Opsani, a leading provider of AI-driven optimization for cloud applications, announced that the company has joined the AppDynamics Integration Partner Program (IPP) designed to empower companies with complementary technologies to integrate with the AppDynamics platform for the benefit of mutual customers and prospects. Thanks to its AI capabilities, Opsani autonomously remediates system performance challenges in real-time with AppDynamics metrics.
Technologyaithority.com

Ingram Micro Cloud Delivers Partner Transformation Program To Accelerate Partners’ Amazon Web Services Business

Ingram Micro Cloud and SyncOrg introduce a customized Partner Transformation Program (PTP) to help resellers and service providers maximize their AWS practices. As a result of the initiatives within the recently announced global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ingram Micro Cloud is introducing a customized Partner Transformation Program (PTP) as part of their AWS Illuminate offering. The AWS Illuminate PTP will enable Ingram Micro’s partners to maximize their AWS practices and accelerate revenue growth.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

MariaDB partners with AWS to bring MariaDB SkySQL to the cloud

MariaDB announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring MariaDB SkySQL to the cloud, ensuring massive scalability and availability for businesses deploying high-performance database-as-a-service (DBaaS) on AWS. The collaboration enables deeper product integration and a go-to-market relationship that better serves joint MariaDB and AWS customers, and those enterprises...
Businesschannele2e.com

HPE to Acquire Zerto to Expand GreenLake Cloud Data Protection Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has agreed to acquire cloud data management and data protection provider Zerto for $374 million. ChannelE2E has tracked hundreds of technology M&A deals in 2021. See the complete list of M&A deals here. The big question on this deal: Will HPE take Zerto down-market into the...
Troy, MIHPCwire

PART Engineering Named Altair Channel Partner

TROY, Mich., June 30, 2021 — Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), announced that PART Engineering, an industry-renowned computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulation services and software company, has become an Altair channel partner for the DACH region. PART Engineering has been part of the Altair Partner Alliance (APA) since 2012 and will now also sell and support Altair’s entire structural and injection molding simulation portfolio.
Businessmartechseries.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, a Leader in Cloud Data Management and Protection

Acquisition accelerates HPE Storage’s transformation to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. Zerto is the vendor of choice for more than 350 Managed Service Providers and 9,000 customers to provide disaster recovery, ransomware protection, and data and application mobility across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. Zerto is expected to contribute more than...
Businesschannele2e.com

Ingram Micro Cloud, AWS Expand Strategic Partnership

Ingram Micro Cloud today announced a new global strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will accelerate the growth of AWS partners worldwide through Ingram Micro Cloud, according to a statement released by the company. Ingram Micro Cloud is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner...
Economychannele2e.com

Rethink Service in Your Customer Experience

In my last blog, Service: The unexpected experience influencer, I touched on ways that service is changing and three ways to rethink its impact throughout the customer journey. They include building Service-as-a-Service into products and offerings, positioning service early as a value-add, and empowering your front line with accelerated decision-making. But what enables organizations to make these kinds of changes?
Businessaithority.com

Unisys Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Partnership Underscores Unisys’ Ability to Help Clients Optimize Their Digital Workplace Environments and Provide End-to-End Cloud Management Services. Unisys Corporation announced it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Google Cloud and Google Workspace Resell Partner. Unisys is able to both provide its complete suite of Cloud and Infrastructure services and Digital Workplace Services, as well as sell Google Cloud and Google Workspace solutions.
Marketschannele2e.com

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 02 July 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:. 10. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: The complete list — featuring leading MSPs focused on healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing and more. 9. Ingram Micro Sale Date: The Platinum Equity acquisition of distribution giant...
Technologyaithority.com

Amdocs Recognized With Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

Amdocs, an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner, named Best Telco Solution winner for cloud-native CES suite. Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced that it was named as a 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner for its CES suite. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Quantiphi to enable 5G Edge Solutions for Enterprises with Google Cloud

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Quantiphi, an award-winning AI-first digital transformation engineering company, announced today that it will be an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner for Google’s initiative to deliver Edge applications in collaboration with 5G service providers. Quantiphi will enable the latest 5G capabilities at the Edge across multiple data streams, including intelligent video analytics.
Businesschannele2e.com

IBM President Jim Whitehurst Resigns

IBM President Jim Whitehurst has resigned from the technology company, raising concerns among some investors just ahead of the extended U.S. Independence Day holiday weekend, The Wall Street Journal reports. Whitehurst had overseen IBM’s cloud efforts, and he previously led Red Hat as CEO before IBM acquired the Linux and...
Businesssecurityboulevard.com

Barracuda Networks Acquires SKOUT Cybersecurity

Barracuda Networks this week extended the scope of its cybersecurity portfolio by agreeing to acquire SKOUT Cybersecurity. SKOUT’s security operations center (SOC) service and extended detection and response (XDR) software is primarily made available via managed service providers (MSPs). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Neal Bradbury, vice president...
Businessmartechseries.com

Accenture Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide

Accenture was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide. (Graphic: Business Wire) For the third consecutive year, Accenture has been named a Leader in the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide,” the global research and advisory firm’s annual assessment of Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) service providers.
Softwarevmware.com

Discover the Value of Virtualization with VMware vSphere

Are you looking for the core features of vSphere and vCenter?. Virtualization 101 with Hands-on Labs is a great starting point for you to experience the functions of VMware vSphere. This introductory level lab will take you through the basics of Management with vCenter Server, vSphere Storage, vSphere Networking and Security offering the opportunity to learn in a live environment. VMware vSphere – What’s New is also a lab you may consider for additional solutions.