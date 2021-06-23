Firework Sales Open – Be Prepared – Be Responsible – Be Safe – Be Aware

Firework sales open today – Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Be Prepared – Be Responsible – Be Safe – Be Aware KCFD1 in partnership with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind you to use legal fireworks and to use them properly. With Klamath County experiencing a drought and concerns about an active wildfire season, be aware of your surroundings and the dry conditions. Oregon law prohibits the use of any firework that flies into the air, explodes, or travels more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground without a permit issued by the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Always have a bucket of water on hand to drown spent or used fireworks, have a charged hose nearby, and never light fireworks near dry grass or areas that could catch fire easily. Do not place used fireworks in your trash without wetting them down.For additional fire safety tips visit www.kcfd1.com or Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal.