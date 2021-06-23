Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Klamath County, OR

Klamath County Burglary

By melissalogan
mybasin.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, June 21st, 2021 a search warrant was executed at a remote location within Klamath Forest Estates in the Sprague River, Oregon area after a weekend long investigation developed probable cause that a substantial amount of recently stolen property from several recent burglaries in the Sprague River Rd, Chiloquin and Bonanza area would be there. Additionally, the location was being used as an illegal marijuana grow with a significant amount of plants and infrastructure in place.

mybasin.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Klamath County, OR
City
Chiloquin, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Chiloquin, OR
Government
Klamath County, OR
Crime & Safety
Chiloquin, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Sprague River, OR
Klamath County, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Kyla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglaries#Marijuana Plants#Burglary#Klamath Forest Estates#Uumv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.