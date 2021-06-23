Cancel
Abby Sciuto On NCIS – What Happened To Eccentric Back Tattoo? Real Tattoo?

By Tom Kucher
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the ink fans see on Abby Sciuto are actually Pauley Perrette’s real tattoos, except for two. She told Parade Magazine that “The spiderweb on my character’s neck and the cross on her back belong to CBS.” Perrette got the fake ink because producers of the series wanted visible tattoos for Abby no matter what the character was wearing. But that didn’t mean both fake tattoos always appeared on the show.

