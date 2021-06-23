Cancel
Relationship Advice

recently used dating on Facebook – What does It mean? Facebook App Message explained!

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA message that says ‘recently used dating’ is appearing on the Facebook app this week, but what does it mean?. Gone are the days when Facebook was just a site where you can chat to your friends. You can do everything on the social media platform platform now. From shopping...

districtchronicles.com
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
Cell PhonesFast Company

Inside photo-sharing app Dispo’s second shot at being an Instagram killer

Just four months ago, Dispo, the photo-sharing app that allows users to take retro-style pictures that they can’t see until 9 a.m. the next morning—much like a disposable camera—looked unbeatable. It had a fresh take on the single-most-popular digital activity for a generation stressed out by the pressures of Instagram perfection. It had the funding to grow and a buzzy valuation of $200 million for an app still in beta. It scored a splashy New York Times profile. Most of all, it had David Dobrik, perhaps the most successful digital creator of the last decade, whose stardom emerged first on Vine, blossomed on YouTube, and then exploded further on TikTok. The likable 24-year-old star who was once dubbed “Gen Z’s Jimmy Fallon” was a multimillionaire with a golden touch, and now he was going to build a new social network.
InternetPosted by
95.3 Big Kat

Are You Addicted To Social Media?

Are you addicted to Social Media? Doesn't matter which platform: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tik Tok... A recent study said that people in this country spend 54 days a year on some form of Social Media--that's if they were on it around the clock. Think about that. That's about 15% of the year attached to our phones scrolling a feed looking at other people's posts about life and their happenings and escapades. Are you one that's addicted? Or are you one that does this and doesn't want to ADMIT that you're addicted?
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Does Facebook Use Affect Your Mental Health?

You open the app to check what’s new on Facebook. As you scroll down through news and friends’ captured experiences, you start to feel restless and uneasy. Where is this anxiety coming from?. When Facebook first launched about 17 years ago, it intended to connect people. And for the most...
Behind Viral VideosMIT Technology Review

TikTok changed the shape of some people’s faces without asking

“That’s not my face,” Tori Dawn thought after opening TikTok to make a video in late May. The jaw reflected back on the screen was wrong: slimmer and more feminine. And when they waved their hand in front of the camera, blocking most of their face from the lens, their jaw appeared to pop back to normal. Was their skin also a little softer?
Behind Viral VideosMacRumors Forums

Instagram Plans to Take on TikTok With Full-Screen Video Content

That's the major take-home from a video shared on Wednesday by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram. In the video posted to his Instagram and Twitter account, Mosseri said that the social platform no longer wants to be thought of as the "square photo-sharing app," and will instead lean more into entertainment and video.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Block People on Tinder

You can block people on Tinder so that they don’t see your profile and you don’t see them while swiping through in the app. We’ll show you how to block and unblock users in the Tinder app. What It Means to Block Someone on Tinder. When you block someone on...
InternetPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Positive Ways the Hudson Valley Uses Facebook

I think sometimes social media gets a bad wrap. I understand that if you look around on any given minute, you'll come across some form of information that is off the wall NUTS! But I also think that social media sites like Facebook can have a positive place in our world. That's where I wanted to head today, the positive.
Internetccm.net

Facebook Group Disabled: What To Do?

Facebook allows you to share many things with your friends and family and stay in touch with them. To go a step further, Facebook offers the ability to create groups where you can share and discuss about different topics with other people with similar interests. However, it is necessary to comply with Facebook's guidelines to prevent your group from being blocked. In this article, we will explain you the reasons why your Facebook group is disabled and how you can recover a Facebook group.
Internetausdroid.net

Twitter may soon let you unmention yourself from those annoying threads

Twitter is a mainstay in the social media market, but the problem is you can get caught in some long-winded exchanges. When this happens, the notifications can seem endless and cause huge frustration. A recent Tweet by Domenic Camozzi points to a potential feature change and soon. The ability to...
avast.com

What does Facebook actually know about you?

Spoiler alert: Facebook knows a lot about me. And you. And your mom and grandma. Strap in, kids, because this one is going to be a doozy: This week’s What Does The Internet Know About Me? is all about Facebook and its subsidiary, Instagram. Since Zuck pretty much invented the “free” service in exchange for all of your personal information business model, you know this one is going to be extensive.
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

Desktop Instagram Posting Currently Being Tested, Confirms Facebook

Facebook has confirmed rumors that it is testing the ability for Instagram users to post to the picture-based social media platform using a web browser on a desktop computer. With its focus on sharing photos taken with a smartphone camera, Facebook-owned Instagram has long been a mobile-centric social network that lacks many of its basic features in its web browser incarnation, including the ability to post.
Internetpocketgamer.biz

Facebook's Michael Bertaut talks the future of app monetisation

As Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 creeps closer, we're speaking to many of the business leaders and industry experts who are speaking, presenting and participating in the event. Facebook may not be a company that springs to mind when thinking about mobile games, but the social giant has become an...
InternetPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Ankeny Grandma Does Virtual Story Time on Facebook

For many of us, part of our nightly routine as children included brushing our teeth, getting tucked into bed, and listening to a bedtime story. One grandmother in Ankeny, Iowa is trying to bring that special part of our childhood routine back into our adult lives. Growing up, my favorite...
Cell PhonesPosted by
defpen

Facebook Launches Program To Distribute Music From Indie Artists Across Apps

Facebook has launched a new program that will help independent artists promote their music across several apps. Partnering with DistroKid and TuneCore, the Facebook Independent Artist Program will allow independent artists to have their artists featured on Instagram Reels, Facebook Stories and much more. Best of all, this will reportedly come at no cost to the independent artist.