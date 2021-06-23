Blac Chyna Is Suing The Kardashians – here’s The Real Reason! – Rob Kardashian And Tyga
According to TMZ, Black Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family that alleges they are responsible for canceling her E! reality show “Rob & Chyna,” in which she starred with her ex Rob Kardashian. “Rob & Chyna” produced one season for the network and gave a spotlight to the former couple’s relationship. The lawsuit said that there was supposed to be a Season 2 of the reality show before the Kardashians allegedly used their “power and influence over the E! network” to cancel it.districtchronicles.com