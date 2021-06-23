Blac Chyna Is Suing The Kardashians – here’s The Real Reason! – Rob Kardashian And Tyga

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is over, but Kris Jenner’s work is never done. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly broken up, “Page Six” reports, following a weekend of debauchery for the father of two. A friend of the former couple revealed the reality star and basketball player broke up “a few weeks ago” and that there is “no drama” between the two of them. “Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting,” the source claims. The breakup news very conveniently arrives after reports that Thompson, 30, was seen entering a room with three women at a Bel Air party on Friday, emerging half an hour later looking “disheveled.” (Following the news on Monday, Thompson tweeted several “cap” emoji, denying the claims.)