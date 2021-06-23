Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Blac Chyna Is Suing The Kardashians – here’s The Real Reason! – Rob Kardashian And Tyga

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to TMZ, Black Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family that alleges they are responsible for canceling her E! reality show “Rob & Chyna,” in which she starred with her ex Rob Kardashian. “Rob & Chyna” produced one season for the network and gave a spotlight to the former couple’s relationship. The lawsuit said that there was supposed to be a Season 2 of the reality show before the Kardashians allegedly used their “power and influence over the E! network” to cancel it.

districtchronicles.com
Community Policy
View All 22 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Tyga
Person
Rob Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Tmz#Via Vanity Fair#Per People Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Kylie Jenner Reveals Where She Stands With Ex-Boyfriend Tyga

Kylie Jenner is opening up about where she stands with ex-boyfriend Tyga. The makeup mogul, 23, opened up about her relationship with the rapper, 31, after the two dated on and off between 2014 and 2017 on part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion Thursday. "We’re not friends," she revealed to host Andy Cohen. "But we are OK. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings toward him."
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Hits The Town With Kylie And Kris Jenner As Sources Reveal She's Completely 'Cut Ties' With Kanye West Following Irina Shayk Dating Rumors

Kanye West was the furthest thing from Kim Kardashian's mind when the reality star-turned-makeup mogul hit the town with her sizzling sissy, Kylie Jenner, and their hot momager, Kris Jenner. Article continues below advertisement. In fact, Kim reportedly doesn't think about her estranged husband at all, as sources tell The...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Rob Kardashian's Mini-Me Dream Is a Little Wonder Woman Posing among Toys in New Photo

Rob Kardashian is a doting dad to his only daughter, Dream. Recently, he shared a snap of the 4-year-old dressed up like Wonder woman, and fans could not stop swooning. American Television personality Rob Kardashian became a fan-favorite for his charisma and charms, but even now, he has given his supporters another reason to love him, which is his love for his daughter— Dream Kardashian.
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Kendall Jenner isn't here for the 'Kardashian Curse': 'Men need to take that responsibility'

Keeping Up With The Kardashians signed off after 20 seasons earlier this month, but pop culture's favorite family is still providing us with plenty of gems. The second part of the KUWTK reunion special aired Sunday night (June 20) and E! Host Andy Cohen relayed a fan question: who in the Kardashian family believes in the 'Kardashian Curse'? The curse in question is a theory that all men who have dated a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has struggled on the other side.
TV & VideosGossip Cop

Report: Kardashians Are $180 Million In Debt After The End Of ‘KUWTK’

Last month, America’s favorite reality family wrapped up their final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. While the Kardashians’ departure from the world of unscripted television has been public for a while, one tabloid claimed last year that the show was really canceled and the family was broke. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the family has ended up now that cameras have stopped rolling.
Beauty & Fashionwiltonbulletin.com

Kim Kardashian's Underwear Joins Team USA

Two things Olympians may not seem to have much use for are shapewear, which those of us who are not in Olympic shape use to slim and smooth the less flattering curves and bulges of our non-athlete bodies, and athleisure wear, which non-athletes wear to convey that we might work out someday, but definitely not right now. Regardless, Team USA will be outfitted in Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims this year, marking the first time a direct-to-consumer brand will outfit U.S. Olympians as an official partner.
RelationshipsVulture

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, True’s Parents, Break Up Again

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is over, but Kris Jenner’s work is never done. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly broken up, “Page Six” reports, following a weekend of debauchery for the father of two. A friend of the former couple revealed the reality star and basketball player broke up “a few weeks ago” and that there is “no drama” between the two of them. “Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting,” the source claims. The breakup news very conveniently arrives after reports that Thompson, 30, was seen entering a room with three women at a Bel Air party on Friday, emerging half an hour later looking “disheveled.” (Following the news on Monday, Thompson tweeted several “cap” emoji, denying the claims.)
CelebritiesIn Style

Kanye West Reportedly "Actively Pursued" Irina Shayk After His Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West didn't just surprise fans with an impromptu look at his collaboration with Gap in the months since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce. Aside from his professional pursuits, the rapper-designer made headlines when he was seen with model Irina Shayk. According to Page Six, however, the relationship isn't exactly new. Like Kardashian, Kanye met Shayk on the set of his music video for "Power" and sources close to West say that he's always felt a connection to her. She also walked in the Kanye West Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Explains Why Kanye West Is No Longer Right for Her

The end of the Kimye era. During the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally opened up about what changed in her relationship with Kanye West. The Skims founder, 40, had stayed mostly quiet about her estranged husband throughout the show’s 20th season, but on the Thursday, June 10, episode, she spoke to Kris Jenner about how she realized she needed a change.