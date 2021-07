Follow HGTV Obsessed on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Marianne welcomes the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott to the podcast. They discuss why their latest show, Celebrity IOU, is such a big hit and why it is so moving. “You are honestly seeing these celebrities in a way you’ve never seen them before,” explains Drew. “The emotional stories and connections they have to the people they love and are giving back to; every renovation is unique because every story is unique. If you watch Celebrity IOU and you don’t cry, there’s something wrong with you.”