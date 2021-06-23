The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn Doesn’t Know If Bloodsport Shot Henry Cavill’s Superman!
The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn says he doesn't know if Idris Elba's Bloodsport shot Henry Cavill's Superman or somebody else. The Suicide Squad writer/director, James Gunn, doesn't know if Idris Elba's Bloodsport shot Henry Cavill's Superman or somebody else. Best known for helming the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Gunn is set to debut his first DC Extended Universe outing in the spiritual reboot, The Suicide Squad. Several characters are returning from David Ayer's 2016 film as it focuses on a team of anti-heroes coerced into working for the "good guys." Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and other returning members of the squad will be joined by newcomers including John Cena's Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, and Elba's Robert DuBois, a.k.a. Bloodsport.