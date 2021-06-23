Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn Doesn’t Know If Bloodsport Shot Henry Cavill’s Superman!

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn says he doesn’t know if Idris Elba’s Bloodsport shot Henry Cavill’s Superman or somebody else. The Suicide Squad writer/director, James Gunn, doesn’t know if Idris Elba’s Bloodsport shot Henry Cavill’s Superman or somebody else. Best known for helming the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Gunn is set to debut his first DC Extended Universe outing in the spiritual reboot, The Suicide Squad. Several characters are returning from David Ayer’s 2016 film as it focuses on a team of anti-heroes coerced into working for the “good guys.” Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and other returning members of the squad will be joined by newcomers including John Cena’s Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, and Elba’s Robert DuBois, a.k.a. Bloodsport.

districtchronicles.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
John Cena
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batman V Superman#Mcu#Galaxy#The Suicide Squad#Icu#The Man Of Steel#Dceu#Warner Bros#Snyderverse#Justice League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesmxdwn.com

James Gunn Confirms That ‘The Suicide Squad’ Has A Post Credit Scene

James Gunn, always the Twitter announcer, recently confirmed that his upcoming film, The Suicide Squad, indeed has at least one post credit scene. Gunn announced this on his public Twitter account during his regular Q&A with fans. Gunn said this in response to a series of tweets about the relative...
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Explains Superman in the ICU Reveal in The Suicide Squad Trailer

If you have seen the awesome new trailer for The Suicide Squad, chances are you were mystified by a comment in the teaser. Early on, Amanda Waller reveals that Robert Dubois was imprisoned for "putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet." Not surprisingly, that little detail already has...
MoviesGeekTyrant

James Gunn Explains THE SUICIDE SQUAD Doesn't Contradict David Ayer's Movie

When James Gunn jumped into the DC universe to direct The Suicide Squad, he came in to do his own thing and Warner Bros. gave him complete creative freedom to do what he wanted with the film. The movie is going to be its own standalone film, but Gunn chose to bring back several of the cast members of the original film including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Gunn Explains How Creating The Suicide Squad’s King Shark Compared To Making Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Rocket And Groot

James Gunn certainly had a lot of experience that one would expect would serve him well while making The Suicide Squad. By the time he filmed the DC team-up movie he had written and directed a pair of superhero team-up films for Marvel in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. These movies also brought together a collection of unique characters to go on larger than life adventures. They included a lot of characters that non-comic book fans probably wouldn't know. They even both included characters that were created almost entirely from CGI. However, it turns out this last piece of experience didn't really help James Gunn as much as you might think.
Movieshot1061.com

New The Suicide Squad Trailer Introduces Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, Who Put ‘Superman in the ICU’

Idris Elba joins the star-studded cast of The Suicide Squad in the latest trailer. Idris Elba is taking over The Suicide Squad. The actor joins the star-studded cast of the upcoming reboot in a new trailer. The action-packed clip explains how Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller started tracking his character Bloodsport after he put “Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

This Suicide Squad Star’s Description Of The James Gunn Blockbuster Will Get Fans Seriously Hyped

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is almost here, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most explosive, violent, and hilarious films of the summer. So far, we know the movie will be R-rated, and Gunn has confirmed the film’s runtime, among other small details regarding his DC debut. And as fans are pondering the odds of who's most likely to die, one of the stars has shared a description of Gunn's blockbuster that's sure to get fans seriously hyped.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Cool Way The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Changed Idris Elba’s Bloodsport From The Comics

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will bring a number of things to the DC Extended Universe, including a plethora of new characters. New faces like John Cena’s Peacemaker and David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man are sure to spice things up for Task Force X. In the midst of so many eclectic characters, there’s also Bloodsport, played by the one and only Idris Elba. The character’s comic book history and movie backstory make him one of the deadliest members in the squad. But in making him dangerous and imposing, James Gunn found a cool way to change him up from his comic book counterpart.
Celebritiesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’ Star John Cena Compares James Gunn To Vince McMahon

The Suicide Squad star John Cena has compared director James Gunn to longtime WWE owner and CEO Vince McMahon. John Cena is certainly having one big year. Later this month he will appear as one of the antagonists in the upcoming Fast and Furious film, F9, and then will appear in James Gunn’s DC movie, The Suicide Squad where he will play as Peacemaker. Based on what John Cena is saying, however, James Gunn reminds him of another boss he has.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’: New Trailer Unleashes Kaiju-Sized “Project Starfish”! [Video]

They’re dying… to save the world. This new trailer suggests that the film’s emotional core rests on the shoulders of Idris Elba‘s Bloodsport, imprisoned for putting Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet(!). As for the rest of the gang, well, they’re as wacky as you’d expect the characters in a James Gunn movie to be, including the ultra-violent King Shark and the child-killing weasel named… Weasel.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Interview: Joel Kinnaman gets into ‘In Treatment,’ and the difference between James Gunn and David Ayer’s direction of ‘Suicide Squad’

Whether he’s in is a crime drama, science fiction, drama, or even comedy, Joel Kinnaman thrives while delivering an impressive level of authenticity. Not bad for a guy who after high school decided that he wanted to travel the world and paid for it by working three jobs. Kinnaman never sought out stardom at the beginning of his career. He was most concerned about finding a consistent job. It didn’t matter what role it was. He graduated from Malmo Theatre Academy in 2007 and started working at the Gothenburg City Theatre. Many credit his performance on stage in Crime and Punishment as his big breakout performance.
EntertainmentComicBook

James Gunn Drops Major Tease for Final The Suicide Squad Trailer

After a long wait, the trailer for The Suicide Squad was finally released back in March and DC fans have been eagerly awaiting another trailer before the movie comes out in August. The movie's director, James Gunn, often answers fan questions on social media, and this week he revealed how the new movie ties in with the 2016 Suicide Squad. While answering questions earlier today, he was asked about the next trailer, and his response has us thinking it's coming this month.
MoviesEmpire

The Suicide Squad: Let's Meet The Team In The New Trailer For James Gunn's Comic Book Chaos

When you know that James Gunn is handling the new incarnation of Suicide Squad, you can expect his trademark blend of gags, relatable characters and gonzo action. So it is for this mixture of sequel and reboot titled, perhaps a little confusingly, The Suicide Squad. The new trailer has landed after a day of the cast "leaking" it, and you can take a look. Just don't ask too many questions about starfish.
MoviesFirst Showing

Hilarious Action-Packed Third Trailer for Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'

"I'm going to get you out of here alive." Ahahaha amazing. Warner Bros has released a third official trailer for James Gunn's new The Suicide Squad movie, arriving in theaters everywhere this August. The more they show, they better this looks, and I am so down for this action-packed comedy superhero smorgasbord. It's going to be a blast! This ensemble anti-hero DC action comedy boasts one hell of an explosive ensemble cast, bringing back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Also starring: Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, David Dastmalchian, Mayling Ng, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Joaquín Cosío, Juan Diego Botto, also with Taika Waititi as King Shark. That big starfish looks nuts. I've seen enough footage - just show the movie already.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad trailer introduces some new antiheroes

DC’s gang of hooligans and blackmailed criminals is back, this time with a few new names, a new director, and no tattooed faced Jokers in sight. The official trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has arrived, and shares a sneak peek at the feature’s upcoming plot. According to the...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’: New Stills Show Off James Gunn’s DC Film

New stills from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad show off the DC film’s chaotic energy. One of DC’ most anticipated films has to be The Suicide Squad, primarily due to James Gunn being at the helm of the project. Best known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Gunn was given complete creative control over the DC property, allowing him to fully manifest the chaos of the source material. With the film set to be rated R, and Gunn already confirming that a majority of the Squad members won’t survive, expectations are sky-high for DC’s latest offering.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD: Check Out The Insane New Trailer For James Gunn's DCEU Debut

We weren't expecting this until a little later today, but the new trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has now been shared online ahead of schedule. "Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."