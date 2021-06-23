The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn Doesn’t Know If Bloodsport Shot Henry Cavill’s Superman!

James Gunn certainly had a lot of experience that one would expect would serve him well while making The Suicide Squad. By the time he filmed the DC team-up movie he had written and directed a pair of superhero team-up films for Marvel in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. These movies also brought together a collection of unique characters to go on larger than life adventures. They included a lot of characters that non-comic book fans probably wouldn't know. They even both included characters that were created almost entirely from CGI. However, it turns out this last piece of experience didn't really help James Gunn as much as you might think.