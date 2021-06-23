U.S. Births Declined During The Coronavirus Pandemic

On June 16, 2021, the New York Times published a story about the precipitously declining birth rate in the United States. The piece explains how delaying motherhood and pregnancy — once the provenance of wealthy, educated working women — has become the norm across the United States for women regardless of their income or social status. And it’s really no secret, or surprise, that the birth rate has declined as massively as it has as women wait longer to have children, have fewer kids, or decline to have kids at all.