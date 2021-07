McFarlane Toys is back with another one of their awesome DC Comics DC Multiverse figures reveals with Etrigan. This demon deals a lot with John Constantine and Justice League Dark, and now he is ready to join your collection. Cursed by Merlin, Jason Blood is linked for eternity with the demon Etrigan, and McFarlane Toys beautifully brings him to life. The figure features an armored body scout and will come with a curved sword accessory. The sculpt is very well done, adding fine detail to this chain armor and his devilish good looks. It is a figure like this that really makes me appreciate the DC Comic figures that McFarlane Toys is giving to fans. Pre-orders for the Etrigan Demon Knight DC Comics figure are live right here for $19.99. Be sure to check out other new additions to the DC Multiverse like King Shazam and the Suicide Squad.