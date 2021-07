The crackdown on mining operations in China will lead to a migration of mining activities to the West. Bitcoin price is down. In fresh moves, China has renewed its crackdown on the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This has led to the plunge in the prices of several crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP. Global Times estimates that the latest crackdown coupled with the prior actions of regulators within the country has led to the shut down of up to 90% of the country’s hashrate.