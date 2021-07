The season of celebrity horniness continues apace, with yet another hot new couple you never saw coming: singer Kacey Musgraves and a normie who writes poems. As a matter of fact, he is currently “trying like hell not to write about her,” per an Instagram caption that he wrote, presumably about her; the photo features Musgraves against a backdrop of some sentimental-looking little scribbles. In the next slide, there’s an aerial view of New York City, where the paparazzi have recently photographed them walking around.