The Los Angeles Dodgers will play game two with the San Diego Padres at the Petco Park in San Diego, California on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 10:10 PM EDT. Los Angeles swept the Diamondbacks in its previous game series but the team was beaten in the first meeting with the Padres to a score of 2-6. The Dodgers made 2 runs, 3 hits, and 2 RBIs in the game. Mookie Betts homered in the 3rd inning and earned the first point for the team. The final point was made by Will Smith’s homer in the 8th. The Dodgers rank 2nd in the NL West standings with a record of 44-28.