‘Likely link’ between rare heart inflammation and Pfizer, Moderna vaccines – CDC advisers

By Michael Erman;
Phramalive.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Likely link’ between rare heart inflammation and Pfizer, Moderna vaccines – CDC advisers. June 23, 2021; 7:02 AM EDT (Updated 12:07 PM EDT) Rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults is likely linked to vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), and Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 shots, a group of doctors advising the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a presentation released on Wednesday.

www.pharmalive.com
ScienceGizmodo

Covid-19 Vaccines Make Breakthrough Infections Shorter, Less Contagious: CDC Study

New research published this week is the latest to indicate that vaccinated people have much less to fear from covid-19. The study found that even in the rare cases when people given mRNA vaccines developed infections, they tended to experience shorter illness and produce less of the virus than unvaccinated people—both important factors when it comes to the risk of transmitting it to others.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthCapital Journal

Increased vaccination may curb variants

The South Dakota Department of Public Health found some concern warranted as the state’s fully-vaccinated rate hovers in the low-50 percent range and fewer people seek out the shots. State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the state is still below the 70 percent vaccination rate needed to reach herd immunity,...
Public HealthCNET

Wear a mask if you're vaccinated? Why the WHO and CDC don't have the same guidance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Should masks be tossed for those who are vaccinated against COVID? It depends who you ask. In the case of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The dispute also comes down to legal liability or politics.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthNew York Post

Stop panicking about ‘Delta’: Vaccines are effective against ALL strains of COVID

Delta is coming. But contrary to alarmists at home and abroad, there is little reason to panic. Scientists first identified the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus in India. Since then, it has been detected in more than 80 countries and is rapidly becoming the dominant strain in most. It is substantially more transmissible than other variants. This has led public-health authorities to reimpose or extend mask mandates and other restrictions.
Kidsjhu.edu

The benefits and risks of COVID-19 vaccines for kids

For a generation of kids, the COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as the defining event of their young lives—a period marked by closures, cancellations, fear, and disruption. And while many American adults are relaxing more now as infection rates decline, the situation for children and adolescents remains uncertain. Just one vaccine is available for kids age 12 to 15, and access for younger ages is expected to take several more months. Some parents are impatient for that moment to arrive; others are concerned.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

CDC: 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized Or Died With Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

Here is yet another reminder that Covid-19 vaccines are not like gigantic concrete full-body condoms. Concrete condoms, in general, are a bad idea, and fully vaccinated does not mean perfectly protected against Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Pharmaceuticalstheshoppersweekly.com

SSM Health urges public to get vaccinated by Sept.

As the new, highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spurs another wave of infections throughout the U.S., SSM Health is again urging all eligible individuals to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible. Despite broad availability of life-saving vaccines, new COVID-19 infections are rising due to the circulating...
Delta, WIWEAU-TV 13

Doctors: Vaccine is best protectant against COVID-19 Delta variant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the Delta variant of COVID-19 runs rampant across the globe, health officials are sharing mixed messages on whether to keep masking up. In the U.S., the CDC says vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask. However because of the highly contagious strain...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is How Long You're Actually Protected

In April, Pfizer and Moderna released studies that showed both company's vaccines continue to provide strong protection from COVID for at least six months after full vaccination. Meanwhile, people who received the Johnson & Johnson jab have been waiting patiently to hear if their protection from the virus wains over time. Now, two months after Pfizer and Moderna published their findings, Johnson & Johnson just released a statement citing new research about the ongoing effectiveness of its vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Infections rise 10% in U.S. as Delta variant spreads; study shows vaccines reduce severity of a ‘breakthrough’ infection: Coronavirus update for July 2, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Federal health officials said coronavirus infections have risen 10% as the Delta variant has spread across the U.S., while a study found COVID-19 vaccines reduce the severity of a “breakthrough” infection. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
Madison, WIKTVZ

FluGen gets $11.4 million grant for study of experimental flu vaccine

MADISON, Wisconsin (Lee Enterprises) — Madison-based FluGen has been awarded a $11.4 million grant from the Department of Defense to study the ability of its experimental flu vaccine to protect against drifted flu virus strains in older adults, the company said Thursday. The phase 1b study, to start in the...
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Vaccine Refusal Could Get You In Jail!

There are all kinds of issues about the novel coronavirus which are making this virus hang around for longer and disrupt the world’s life for such a long period of time. The viable treatments and the useful vaccines have been also surrounded by lots of controversies and this is one of the reasons for which not everyone is getting too excited to hear about the vaccines these days, considering some of the side effects that have been made public by the media.