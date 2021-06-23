The Good Fight Season 5: Release Date, Cast and More Updates!

The last time we checked in with award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer & co-executive producer Jill Blankenship's Naomi, viewers were treated to a preview image of Kaci Walfall and the rest of "Team Naomi": Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Nathan (Daniel Puig), and Anthony (Will Myers). Based on the 2019-debuting comic book series co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, and illustrated by artist Jamal Campbell, the series follows a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi McDuffie (Walfall) is inspired to uncover its origins- and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.