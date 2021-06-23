Cancel
Play shows burden of guilt a heavy weight for exonerated harbor pilot in 1980 Skyway Bridge collision

By Virginia Johnson
spectrumlocalnews.com
 10 days ago

"And like a lot of folks around here, I remember the day like it was yesterday.". -Bill DeYoung, author of the new play "Mayday: Captain Lerro and the Skyway Bridge". A new play explores the man involved in the Sunshine Skyway disaster. What You Need To Know. 35 people died...

spectrumlocalnews.com
Saint Petersburg, FLABC Action News

"Mayday: Captain Lerro and the Skyway Bridge"

Meet John Lerro, the ship’s pilot whose life turned upside down when the hulking freighter he was steering through Tampa Bay struck the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, sending 35 motorists plunging to their deaths 150 feet below. Michael Horn is John Lerro in MAYDAY: CAPTAIN LERRO AND THE SKYWAY BRIDGE, a world premiere directed by Roxanne Fay and written by Bill DeYoung, June 25 and 26 at thestudio@620 in St. Petersburg.
