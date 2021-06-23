Candyman Reveals Spooky New Trailer

Candyman was one of the casualties of the coronavirus pandemic, with the long-awaited horror film having to be delayed over a year as theaters grappled with COVID-19, but a new trailer gives horror fans a deeper look into the upcoming film that is set to scare audiences this August. While the original Candyman was played by Tony Todd, following a terrifying specter haunting a Chicago Public Housing Project dubbed Cabrini Green, it seems that this new film will be introducing some new variations of the hook-handed apparition that remains one of the most classic movie slashers to date.