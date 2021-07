This year, 37 heads of state and government are on the list of the world’s “greatest enemies of press freedom” published by Reporters Without Borders (RoG) on Monday. With Viktor Orbán, an EU Prime Minister has landed for the first time in the directory for government representatives who, according to the media organization, “embody the ruthless repression of freedom of the press in a particularly drastic way”. It is intended to denounce “particularly serious examples of the restriction of journalistic work”.