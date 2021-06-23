Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

First $1M vaccination winner selected: What we do and don’t know about the winner

wilm-tv.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drawing for the first of four $1 million cash prizes North Carolina will award for being vaccinated against coronavirus is set for Wednesday. NC awarding first $1M prize for being vaccinated. Here's what you need to know.

www.wilm-tv.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What We Do#Vaccination#What You Need#Need To Know#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthVoice of America

What Do We Know About The Delta Variant?

The delta variant is a version of the coronavirus that has been found in 80 countries since it was first discovered in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names important variants after letters of the Greek alphabet. Viruses always mutate, and most changes are not...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is What It Means If You Got Pfizer & Had No Side Effects, New Study Says

Doctors and public health experts spent a lot of time in the early days of the COVID vaccine rollout warning that side effects were to be expected. And while it was reassuring to know that a fever, fatigue, and other mild to moderate reactions weren't cause for concern, what many of us didn't realize was that a lack of vaccine side effects was also not reason to sound an alarm. "When you actually look at the statistics from the [clinical] trials, most people didn't have side effects. A little over 50 percent didn't experience any side effects at all," Thaddeus Stappenbeck, MD, Chairman of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute, explained on the hospital's website. But because that wasn't widely known, when people started leaving their vaccination centers feeling fine, they started to worry whether or not the vaccine was working. Over the course of the last seven months, experts have tried to send the message that while side effects are a sign your vaccine is working, no side effects aren't a sign that it isn't. And now, a new study from the Infectious Disease Clinical Research Program (IDCRP) is shedding some light on what that might mean, specifically when it comes to side effects and the Pfizer vaccine.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.