Pear secures $400M to scale up digital therapeutic business in SPAC deal

By Nick Paul Taylor
healthcaredive.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePear Therapeutics is set to merge with special purpose acquisition company Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. to land a spot on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The deal will give the developer of the first three FDA-authorized prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) around $400 million to support its growth plans. Pear has ambitions to host hundreds of products and grow sales from a projected $4 million this year to $125 million in 2023.

www.healthcaredive.com
