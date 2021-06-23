Pear secures $400M to scale up digital therapeutic business in SPAC deal
Pear Therapeutics is set to merge with special purpose acquisition company Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. to land a spot on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The deal will give the developer of the first three FDA-authorized prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) around $400 million to support its growth plans. Pear has ambitions to host hundreds of products and grow sales from a projected $4 million this year to $125 million in 2023.www.healthcaredive.com