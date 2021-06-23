Washington College to Dedicate Basketball Court In Honor of Athletic Hall of Famer Tom Finnegan '65
Led Shoremen Hoops to Four NCAA Tournament Appearances. Former standout Washington College student-athlete and long-time coach and professor Tom Finnegan '65 will be honored as the College will dedicate the Penny J. Fall Gymnasium basketball court in Coach Finnegan's honor. The event will be held on Saturday, July 24 and will get underway at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.washingtoncollegesports.com