‘You Gotta Clean Your Floors’ California Adopts Trump’s Plan For Forest Management

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 10 days ago
The list of things former President Donald Trump was right about just added a new entry.

Thanks to California.

Allow Bloomberg News to explain.

“After a succession of horrific, record-setting wildfire seasons, this is where (California) now finds itself: So desperate to stem the tide and contain the losses — of both lives and property — that it’s plunking down more than $500 million this fiscal year alone for an effort that includes clearing pines, firs, and redwoods,” Bloomberg noted.

“Without all this fuel on the forest floor, California officials contend, blazes will be less likely to turn into the mega-fires that devour thousands of acres. Dousing them once they erupt can’t be the lone strategy in a state already scarred by global warming, they say.”

This is exactly what Trump has said, in 2018, 2019, and including as recently as last August – and was widely denounced and ridiculed for it by the left.

In January 2019, for example, Trump claimed on Twitter that with “proper forest management,” the devastating wildfires in the Golden State, such as one in November 2018 that killed 86 people and devastated more than 14,000 homes, “would never happen.”

Last August, Trump told rally-goers in Pennsylvania, “I see again the forest fires are starting. They’re starting again in California. I said, you gotta clean your floors, you gotta clean your forests — there are many, many years of leaves and broken trees and they’re like, like, so flammable, you touch them and it goes up.”

“Maybe,” he added at the time, “we’re just going to have to make them pay for it because they don’t listen to us.”

That was a reference to Trump’s repeated threat to withhold federal aid unless California ignored the radical environmentalists and cleaned up its forests.

Bloomberg noted in last week’s report that California faces a herculean task, having to remove the kindling potential from 33 million acres.

Moreover, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall effort, now seeks lawmakers’ approval to pump $2 billion into the immediate effort in a bid to get crews working on clearing underbrush from 1 million acres a year by 2025.

You gotta clean your floors.

