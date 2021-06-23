Cancel
Baltimore, MD

U.S. House panels expand probe into Emergent’s Baltimore COVID-19 vaccine plant

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 10 days ago

(Reuters) – Two U.S. House panels have expanded their probe into problems at Emergent BioSolutions Inc’s Baltimore plant and have asked Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca for documents related to their selection of the contract manufacturer for their COVID-19 vaccines. Manufacturing of J&J’s vaccine at Emergent’s plant in Baltimore was...

Related
Baltimore, MDWMDT.com

FDA approves fourth batch of J&J COVID-19 vaccines

BALTIMORE, Md. – Johnson & Johnson is making progress with the production of their single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. The company is now getting more shots out of their Baltimore manufacturing facility, and into arms. Issues with manufacturing problems at the Emergent Biosolutions facility are partly to blame for the delay. More...
New York City, NYwabcradio.com

FDA OK’s Vaccine Batch From Skeptical Plant

NEW YORK—-(77WABC) The FDA has authorized the controversial Baltimore Johnson and Johnson plant to ship more of their vaccines. Earlier this year, regulators stopped the site from producing the vaccines over quality concerns. However, the FDA just approved a batch of a few million vaccines to be shipped. They’re still...
Idaho StatePosted by
Stuart Gustafson

Comparing Covid-19 Vaccinations in the U.S. and in Idaho

As we approach July Fourth, it appears that the United States population will not reach the mark of being “70% vaccinated by the Fourth of July” that had been set as an ambitious goal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that as of July 1, 56.4% of the entire U.S. population had received at least one dose of the vaccine for Covid-19. That might not sound very high, but you have to realize that “entire U.S. population” includes everyone of every age, even those under the age of 12 who have not yet been approved to receive a vaccine.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Johnson & Johnson vaccine offers protection from Delta variant, company says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine has shown to be effective against the rapidly-spreading Delta variant, the company said Thursday. Preliminary data from an ongoing study showed that the single-dose shot provides immunity for at least eight months and “elicits neutralizing activity against the Delta variant,” officials said.
Public Health101 WIXX

Cambodia reports record daily number of COVID-19 deaths

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia reported 32 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, a record daily increase, as authorities warned of the risk of a new wave of infections driven by the Delta variant. The Southeast Asian country has recorded one of the world’s smallest virus caseloads, but an outbreak...
Industrybloomberglaw.com

J&J Vaccine Batch Is Cleared by FDA After Safety Review (1)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized another batch of the main ingredient for Johnson & Johnson ’s coronavirus vaccine for use after a safety review, the drug regulator said on Friday. The drug substance was produced at an. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. plant in Baltimore. A past mix-up at the...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Today?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rose 0.7% in the regular trading session on Thursday and were trading slightly higher in the market session on Friday. What Happened: Johnson & Jonson said late Thursday that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine showed strong promise against the fast-spreading Delta variant and other emerging strains of the virus.
Illinois Stateswfinstitute.org

Emergent BioSolutions Faces Shareholder Lawsuit from Illinois Safety Pension Fund

Illinois-based Lincolnshire Police Pension Fund filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and various officers and directors, alleging fiduciary breaches and violations of law in the operation of the company’s Bayview facility. In April 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected the Bayview facility, where the company was producing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA discovered numerous problems and production was soon suspended.
Pharmaceuticalswincountry.com

Indonesia authorises Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has authorised the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna Inc for emergency use, Penny K. Lukito, the chief of the country’s food and drug agency, said on Friday. Indonesia will receive four million doses of the Moderna vaccine as part of the COVAX global-sharing scheme. (Reporting by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The tool we need to expand COVID-19 vaccinations world-wide

As the U.S. and many other wealthy nations turn the corner in the fight against COVID-19, a troubling trend has emerged: high-income countries like ours have administered more than 80 percent of global vaccines, while low-income countries have received just 0.3 percent. For our country, this is not only a...
WorldWDEZ 101.9 FM

Oman expands COVID-19 vaccinations to over 18s

DUBAI (Reuters) – Oman on Tuesday said it was expanding its COVID-19 vaccination drive to anyone over the age of 18, as it accelerates what has been the slowest rollout in the Gulf. The wider coverage takes effect on Sunday, the health ministry said in a statement on state media....
Cambridge, MAWCVB

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine effective against emerging variants, company says

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Modern'a COVID-19 vaccine is effective against emerging variants of the coronavirus, including the delta variant, the Cambridge-based company announced Tuesday. New results show that the vaccine produced neutralizing titers against all variants tested, including additional versions of the beta variant, three lineage variants of B.1.617 including the...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.