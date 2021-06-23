Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta City Tennis Court now opens from 12 to 5 on Sundays

Sophie-Ann McCulloch
Sophie-Ann McCulloch
 9 days ago

ATLANTA, GA — This summer, the Atlanta Tennis Court will be open seven days a week, from Monday to Sunday.

The courts Bitsy Grant, Chastain Memorial, and Sharon Lester at Piedmont Park are open from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Washington Park and Joseph McGee from Monday to Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and all Tennis Centers on Saturday, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

People who want to reserve a league play can contact the tennis centers.

The center's addresses are as follows:

  • Bitsy Grant at 2125, Northside Drive, NW, with the phone number 404.609.7139
  • Chastain Memorial at 110 West Wieuca Road, NW, with the phone number 404.255.3210
  • Joseph McGee at 820 Beecher Court, SW, with the phone number 404.756.1869
  • Sharon E. Lester at Piedmont Park at 400 Park Drive, NE (Piedmont Road/11th Street) with phone number 404.853.3461
  • Washington Park at 1125 Lena Street, NW, with phone number 404.658.6229.

The tennis court provides a twenty-five percent discount this spring for all courts. To ask about the discount, players are expected to call this number 404.546.6788.

To reserve the tennis court citizens must use the Kourt App or through Kourt.Com. However, to reserve for league, school, or tournament, the citizens are required to send an email to awright@atlanta.gov or cbbrownii@atlanta.gov.

It is to be known that smoking, alcohol, or illegal drugs, or any kind are not allowed in the court.

