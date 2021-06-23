Cancel
Sonia Chang-Diaz says she’s running for governor of Massachusetts

By Erin Tierney
Sentinel & Enterprise
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz says she’s “not slowing down” and has announced she’s running for governor of Massachusetts. “I’m a mom, a former public school teacher, a state senator, a community organizer and I am tired of waiting for government to live up to our hopes and our family’s needs. That is why I am running for governor of Massachusetts,” Chang-Diaz said, speaking in Jamaica Plain surrounded by her family and supporters on Wednesday afternoon.

