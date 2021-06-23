National Geographic announces the world's fifth ocean

Starting in July Disney+ will be hosting Sharkfest, which will be made up of several weeks of programming that’s devoted entirely to the underwater predators that are so feared and yet so misunderstood. Chris Hemsworth will be taking part in a documentary in order to show how sharks and humans can coexist in the same space without fear of an attack, so long as it’s understood how to react around one or more sharks. That’s the trick here that a lot of people don’t fully understand, especially since in the movies people will flip out the moment they see a dorsal fin, if such a thing happens, or note the streamlined shape of a shark in the water. Like many animals, sharks are sometimes curious about humans and might come close to see what they’re all about. Some might even go so far as to take an inquisitive bite just to make certain of what it is that they’re looking at, which can be a bit gruesome but isn’t indicative of an attack. Sharkfest is geared to educate people even further on shark attacks, why they happen, and how sharks are one of the most misunderstood creatures within their environment.