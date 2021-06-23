Cancel
Earth Science

National Geographic announces the world's fifth ocean

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the world's most distinguished mapmaking groups has officially declared the existence of a fifth ocean. National Geographic says Southern Ocean, the body of water surrounding Antarctica and formerly known as the Gerlache Strait, is the earth's fifth ocean. CNN says National Geographic's decision to announce the new ocean...

