Saad Z. Usmani, MD, MBA, FACP, Details the Safety Profile for CARTITUDE-1 Trial
Usmani discussed the common adverse events observed from CARTITUDE-1, including hematologic events and cytokine release syndrome. CancerNetwork® sat down with Saad Z. Usmani, MD, MBA, FACP, of the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to discuss the safety profile of the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial that looked at patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma treated with ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel).www.cancernetwork.com