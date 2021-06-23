Cancel
Saad Z. Usmani, MD, MBA, FACP, Details the Safety Profile for CARTITUDE-1 Trial

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsmani discussed the common adverse events observed from CARTITUDE-1, including hematologic events and cytokine release syndrome. CancerNetwork® sat down with Saad Z. Usmani, MD, MBA, FACP, of the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to discuss the safety profile of the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial that looked at patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma treated with ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel).

Saad Z. Usmani, MD, MBA, FACP, on Intriguing Data for High-Risk Multiple Myeloma at 2021 ASCO

Usmani highlighted the FORTE study as one of the trials investigating the high-risk cohort of patients. In a conversation with CancerNetwork®, Saad Z. Usmani, MD, MBA, FACP, of the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed data from a handful of trials presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, focusing on patients with high-risk multiple myeloma and the need for further research into this area.
Dr. Malhotra on the Safety Profile of Plinabulin/Nivolumab/Ipilimumab in Relapsed SCLC

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, MPH, discusses the safety profile of plinabulin in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab in relapsed/refractory small cell lung cancer. Jyoti Malhotra, MD, MPH, medical oncologist, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, assistant professor of medicine, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, discusses the safety profile of plinabulin in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) in relapsed/refractory small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
Gastrointestinal Malignancies: Chaired by Jimmy Hwang, MD, FACP

The live filming of this virtual event in our IPC series is now on-demand. OncLive is proud to present the State of the Science Summits and a new virtual event, Institutional Perspectives in Cancer (IPC). Each summit and webinar will convene for a short meeting designed to educate healthcare professionals on the clinical benefits associated with new science driving new thinking in cancer management. Attendees will not only improve their knowledge of novel treatment approaches, but also leave the event the with confidence and intent to apply state-of-the-art treatment strategies to care for their patients. Each event is dedicated to the latest research in one of the following therapeutic areas: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, GU & Prostate Cancer, Hematology, or Melanoma.
Study: Ripretinib BID Well-Tolerated With Similar Safety Profile to Ripretinib QD in GIST

Primary results from the randomized portion of the INVICTUS study had previously shown that ripretinib was able to significantly improve progression-free survival with a clinically meaningful overall survival benefit in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor. The results of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, international, multicenter INVICTUS phase 3 study evaluating...
Dr. Ailawadhi on the Safety Profile of Lisaftoclax in CLL

Sikander Ailawadhi, MD, discusses the safety profile of lisaftoclax in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Sikander Ailawadhi, MD, consultant, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, professor of medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Departments of Medicine and Cancer Biology, Mayo Clinic, discusses the safety profile of lisaftoclax in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). During...
Key Efficacy and Safety Findings from the CLEAR Trial

Dr Robert J. Motzer introduces data from the phase 3 CLEAR trial, which investigated lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab or everolimus for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma. Robert J. Motzer, MD: Today, we’re going to focus on the CLEAR trial which is the most recent report, and it is characterized...
Michael Anderson, MD, MBA, on effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies

Watch the AMA's COVID-19 Update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, a discussion with Michael Anderson, MD, MBA, senior advisor at the Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in Washington, D.C., about what physicians need to know about monoclonal antibody treatments and their incredible effectiveness in helping certain patients avoid hospitalization for COVID-19.
Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, on Recent Updates in GI Malignancies at ASCO 2021

At the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® spoke with Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, to discuss recent updates in the treatment of gastrointestinal malignancies. At the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® spoke with Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, to discuss recent updates in...
Safety and Efficacy of Amcenestrant in the AMEERA Trials

Sara Hurvitz, MD, reviews clinical trial data on amcenestrant, an orally administered endocrine therapy, in patients with ER+/HER2- breast cancer as shown in the AMEERA trials. Sara Hurvitz, MD: Amcenestrant is a novel therapy that is similar in mechanism of action to that of fulvestrant. It is an estrogen receptor...
Exploring the Key Takeaways from the CARTITUDE-2 Trial in Multiple Myeloma

Mounzer Agha, MD, discusses the phase 2 CARTITUDE-2 trial looking at ciltacabtagene autoleucel in patients with multiple myeloma. Mounzer Agha, MD, director of the Mario Lemieux Center for Blood Cancers at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and the clinical director of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation of UPMC, discusses the phase 2 CARTITUDE-2 trial (NCT04133636) looking at ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in patients with multiple myeloma.
Tislelizumab, TTF Studies Poised to Address HCC Questions

The optimal sequence of therapies in the second- or later-line settings for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma remains unclear. The optimal sequence of therapies in the second- or later-line settings for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma remains unclear. However, 2 ongoing trials presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer of tislelizumab and Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) with sorafenib (Nexavar) could provide questions.
Studies Offer Promising Data on CAR T-cell Therapy in B-ALL, Multiple Myeloma

Two abstracts presented recently at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting offered promising data for 2 CAR T-cell therapies, one in relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and one in R/R multiple myeloma. Abstracted presented recently at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting offered promising data...
Clinical trial demonstrates safety of new approach to treat invasive kidney cancer

A new approach using precisely targeted, high-dose radiation to treat invasive kidney cancer proves safe, based on a clinical trial by the UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center's kidney cancer program. The study, published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology*Biology*Physics, could offer new hope for patients with a historically dismal condition.
Roswell Park Experts Highlight Opportunities to Improve Outcomes for People with Gastroesophageal Cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Two Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center experts were invited to present new insights on treatment of gastroesophageal cancers during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021. In their talks, both presented July 1, the Roswell Park physician-researchers highlighted easily adoptable methods that may help other clinicians to provide care supporting improved patient outcomes.
Bauman Reviews Data for Patients With RET-Mutated NSCLC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight June 2021: Solid Tumors,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jessica Bauman, MD, discussed the case of 59-year-old patient with RET-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jessica Bauman, MD, chief, Division of Head and Neck...