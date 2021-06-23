Grains, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures rose on follow-through buying after a rally on Wednesday and on spillover support from sharply higher corn and soybeans. * U.S. exporters sold a net 226,300 tonnes of wheat for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year during the week of June 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly report, within a range of trade estimates. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 7-1/4 cents at $6.86-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 2-1/4 cents higher at $6.61-1/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was up 7-1/4 cents to $8.57 per bushel. CORN - Up 20 to 26 cents per bushel * Corn futures higher on follow-through buying following Wednesday's limit gains after the USDA estimated U.S. 2021 corn plantings below trade expectations. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Corn Belt and worries about frost in Brazil's second-crop corn areas were also supportive. * New-crop December futures hit a nearly three-week high in overnight trading after breaking through key technical chart resistance during Wednesday's rally. * For the week ended June 24, U.S. exporters sold a net 15,000 tonnes of corn for delivery during the 2020/2021 marketing year, within market expectations, and a lower-than-expected 67,600 tonnes for 2021/22 shipment. * CBOT July corn was last up 24-1/4 cents at $7.44-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn was up 19-1/2 cents at $6.08. SOYBEANS - Up 22 to 30 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on follow-through buying after strong gains on Wednesday as the USDA estimated U.S. plantings below trade expectations. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Midwest and in the northern Plains were also supportive. * New-crop November futures hit a 2-1/2 week high in overnight trading and held chart support at their 50-day moving average, a key technical point that was breached during Wednesday's rally. * For the week of June 24, U.S. exporters sold 92,800 tonnes of soybeans for the 2020/2021 marketing year and 1.67 million tonnes for the 2021/2022 year, all within the range of trade expectations. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 28 cents higher at $14.78 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans last traded up 21-1/4 cents at $14.20-1/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)