Chicago, IL

Grains, livestock mixed.

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 10 days ago

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was unchanged at $6.59 a bushel; July corn was unchanged at $6.6325 a bushel; July oats was up 6.75 cents at $3.6575 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 31.25 cents at $13.8475 a bushel.

