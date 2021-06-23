Cancel
As 5 Blue Cross Blue Shield plans join to tackle drug prices, some are skeptical

By Samantha Liss
healthcaredive.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans are joining forces to help launch a new venture with a lofty but familiar goal: to reduce the cost of prescription drugs. The plans have invested in a new independent company, Evio, which will harness a trove of data to assess how well a drug works, and will ultimately try to align a drug's cost with how well it performs.

State
Massachusetts State
