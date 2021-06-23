Teen mom and infant son missing over a week after ‘family dispute’: Police

A 16-year-old girl and her newborn son have been missing from their Bronx home for over a week.

Katerin Thomas and her 3-month-old son, Joshua Castillo, were last seen at their home in the Fordham Manor neighborhood on the evening on June 13.

An NYPD spokesperson told the news outlet that Thomas has been involved in a family dispute before leaving home, but did not provide details.

It is unclear from the report when Katerin’s family reported her and her son missing, or whether investigators believe they left the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: By phone at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speakers should call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode: