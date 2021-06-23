The future on rails

Optical tweezers have attracted significant attention for microrheological applications, due to the possibility of investigating viscoelastic properties in vivo which are strongly related to the health status and development of biological specimens. In order to use optical tweezers as a microrheological tool, an exact force calibration in the complex system under investigation is required. One of the most promising techniques for optical tweezers calibration in a viscoelastic medium is the so-called active–passive calibration, which allows determining both the trap stiffness and microrheological properties of the medium with the least a-priori knowledge in comparison to the other methods. In this manuscript, we develop an optimization of the active–passive calibration technique performed with a sample stage driving, whose implementation is more straightforward with respect to standard laser driving where two different laser beams are required. We performed microrheological measurements over a broad frequency range in a few seconds implementing an accurate multi-frequency driving of the sample stage. The optical tweezers-based microrheometer was first validated by measuring water, and then exemplarily applied to more viscous medium and subsequently to a viscoelastic solution of methylcellulose in water. The described method paves the way to microrheological precision metrology in biological samples with high temporal- and spatial-resolution allowing for investigation of even short time-scale phenomena.