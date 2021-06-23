Cancel
Pembrolizumab Combo Significantly Improved Survival for Persistent, Recurrent, or Metastatic Cervical Cancer

By Matthew Fowler
cancernetwork.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerck’s press release announced positive data from the KEYNOTE-826 trial investigating pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab for patients with cervical cancer. The phase 3 KEYNOTE-826 trial (NCT03635567), which examined pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus platinum-based chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab (Avastin), met its dual primary end points in a population...

