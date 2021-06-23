Pembrolizumab Combo Significantly Improved Survival for Persistent, Recurrent, or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Merck’s press release announced positive data from the KEYNOTE-826 trial investigating pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab for patients with cervical cancer. The phase 3 KEYNOTE-826 trial (NCT03635567), which examined pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus platinum-based chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab (Avastin), met its dual primary end points in a population...www.cancernetwork.com