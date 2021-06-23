Pembrolizumab Combo Significantly Improved Survival for Persistent, Recurrent, or Metastatic Cervical Cancer

On the first morning of Tiffany Patchell’s visit with her dad in Texas in late 2018, she awoke with what felt like a horrible ear infection. Upon returning to Connecticut several days later she visited an urgent care clinic where she was diagnosed with an ear infection and prescribed antibiotics. Her ear continued to bother her and she followed up every few months at the urgent care. The pain then started to extend from her right ear to the right side of her throat and she couldn’t swallow without feeling pain or burning.