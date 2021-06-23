Moved By Music: Phil Beaumont Of The Color Forty Nine

MUSICIANS CREATE CIVICS LESSONS FOR “WE THE PEOPLE” SERIES. LOS ANGELES (AP) - H.E.R. (HER), Bebe Rexha, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Brandi Carlisle are among the artists who hope to teach basic civics through music. They are part of a 10-part series that teaches topics like the Bill of Rights, immigration and the courts through three-minute songs. H.E.R. says she was unsure how to write a song like that, until she just started explaining to herself about writing a letter to a mayor. She says her song “Change” is not just educational, but cool, too. The “We The People” series is airing now on Netflix.