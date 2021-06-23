Moved By Music: Phil Beaumont Of The Color Forty Nine
Phil Beaumont, lead vocalist of the San Diego band, The Color Forty Nine, has been belting out tunes since he was a kid living in England back in the ’70s. After he landed in Southern California for high school and college, he eventually made his way south to Tijuana to see show after show at the legendary music venue Iguanas. Over time, Phil found himself crossing the border a lot, spending hours writing poetry and lyrics at his favorite bar, Dandy Del Sur.www.kpbs.org