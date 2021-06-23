Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Moved By Music: Phil Beaumont Of The Color Forty Nine

KPBS
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Beaumont, lead vocalist of the San Diego band, The Color Forty Nine, has been belting out tunes since he was a kid living in England back in the ’70s. After he landed in Southern California for high school and college, he eventually made his way south to Tijuana to see show after show at the legendary music venue Iguanas. Over time, Phil found himself crossing the border a lot, spending hours writing poetry and lyrics at his favorite bar, Dandy Del Sur.

www.kpbs.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Peel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Poetry#Music Venue#Forty#The Color Forty Nine#Instagram#Port Of Entry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

NINE

The nursery rhyme “London Bridge Is Falling Down” is secretly about the spirits of the dead. The centuries-old children’s tune doubles as a macabre tale of children being walled inside the London Bridge, or buried under its foundation, to ensure that the structure never crumbles. At least that’s the theory advanced by Alice Bertha Gomme, a noted British folklorist and scholar of children’s games. Like the fables of the Brothers Grimm, whose bloody tales were sanitized for bedtime retelling, many nursery rhymes have equally disturbing origins. On NINE, the elusive British group SAULT channel childhood rhymes—not just their repetitive, earwormy melodies but also their ominous undertones—into songs with a deceptively simple air that are laden with grief.
Musicwcn247.com

AM Prep-Music

MUSICIANS CREATE CIVICS LESSONS FOR “WE THE PEOPLE” SERIES. LOS ANGELES (AP) - H.E.R. (HER), Bebe Rexha, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Brandi Carlisle are among the artists who hope to teach basic civics through music. They are part of a 10-part series that teaches topics like the Bill of Rights, immigration and the courts through three-minute songs. H.E.R. says she was unsure how to write a song like that, until she just started explaining to herself about writing a letter to a mayor. She says her song “Change” is not just educational, but cool, too. The “We The People” series is airing now on Netflix.
Seattle, WAkexp.org

New Music Reviews (7/6)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates (joined this week by DJ Alex) shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, John Grant, Gaspard Augé, and more.
Video GamesDestructoid

Phils Game/Pop Music Similarities #186 - Shining Out

Featuring Shining Force 2, Shining in the Darkness and some japanese pop, classic etc. closing off Shining Force month with some minor stuff. First we start with the second game in the series and the Town theme in that one:. For the beginning of the song, a comparable sample can...
MusicCommunity News

Jacobs Music Makes a Move at a Key Time for Piano Sales

Gloom and doom were the tunes for piano manufacturers and their sales/service outlets. The piano industry had to face the music, so played the reports. “Hitting a low note: Pianos becoming extinct in US homes,” declared the seacoastonline.com news service in July, 2018. And only this past May 12, the...
Musicseattlepi.com

Music Industry Moves: Young Thug to Oversee Soundtrack for 'Throw It Back' Musical; Kobalt Announces Profitability

Young Thug has landed a major role in the musical dramedy “Throw It Back” — appearing in the movie and overseeing its soundtrack as executive producer. Directed by Shadae Lamar Smith from a script written with Rochée Jeffrey, the film stars Shahadi Wright Joseph and will feature Tiffany Haddish in a supporting role. It is being produced by Feigco Entertainment’s Paul Feig and Laura Fischer, Jeffrey, and She Ready Productions’ Haddish and Melanie Clark. CAA Media Finance is representing the film’s domestic distribution rights; Mad River is handling international sales.
Musicevanstonroundtable.com

Motown: The Music that Moved the World

Music aficionado Gary Wenstrup presented the Levy Lecture on June 22. He is a retired ad sales executive with a passion for music of all types. His presentation, “Motown: The Music that Moved the World,” had the virtual crowd of several hundred seniors reminiscing about and singing along to the music of their youth.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘The Music Was Inclusive’: How Mary Wilson Helped Unite Creeds And Colors

The late Mary Wilson is being hailed during June’s Black Music Month and Pride Month movements for her longtime work towards racial tolerance and equality. The tireless campaigning by the co-founder of the Supremes to unite people of all creeds, color and sexuality are newly focused in Motown/UMe’s recent release of the expanded edition of her self-titled solo album of 1979.
Camden, MEpenbaypilot.com

Camden Rotary Music by the Sea Moved to Monday, July 5

The Camden Rotary Club’s annual Music by the Sea celebration, originally scheduled for July 4, will take place on Monday, July 5, due to a rainy weather forecast for Independence Day. Residents and visitors are invited to two free performances in the Camden Library Amphitheatre:. The Midcoast Brass Quintet will...
Musicrtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 7/6/21

Toss and turn, fall to sleep holding my pillow tight. Last Song: “White Wedding” by Billy Idol from the album Billy Idol (1983) Great job sweetpurplejune and Adora (@Adora2000)!!!. There is nothin’ fair in this world, baby. There is nothin’ safe in this world. And there’s nothin’ sure in this...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Retires After ‘Racism’ Accusation

The former NXT star Jordan Myles a.k.a ACH has announced that he has decided to hang up his boots. The 33-year-old announced his premature retirement as he claims to have become a victim of racism. ACH retires from pro wrestling. ACH had previously accused the company of making his t-shirt...
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy