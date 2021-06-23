Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mike Singletary shares his vision in Aurora; AID honored

By admin
Posted by 
The Voice
The Voice
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Singletary, middle linebacker of the famed 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl team, joined the Aurora city government full City Council as they gathered in person for the first time since March 2020. Singletary, A.K.A. “Samurai Mike’’ was team captain for 10 years, and NFL Defensive Player of the year...

thevoice.us
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Vocational Training#Purchasing Cooperative#Infrastructure#American Football#City Council#Aurora#Country#African Americans#Latinos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Aurora, ILChicago Tribune

Aurora honors Association for Individual Development for 60 years of service

When the Association for Individual Development began serving people with disabilities in 1961 in Aurora, it had eight children as students and a budget of $8,000. Today, the organization serves much of the suburban Chicago area, and has 5,652 adults and children as clients, said Lore Becker, AID president and chief executive officer.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Voice

Paul Issak

Carousel Military VeteransJohn MontesanoPaul IssakVeteranVeteran of the month. Paul Issak recovers from crash to lead productive life. By John Montesano The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club’s July 2021 Veteran of the Month is Paul Issak. He was born October 17, 1940 in Chicago, was graduated from Sullivan High School in 1958, and briefly attended Wright Junior College in Chicago. He joined the Air Force January 1, 1960....
Dearborn, MIArab American News

Kamel Elkadri shares his vision for Dearborn in hopes of being elected to city council

DEARBORN – With all seven city council seats up for grabs and 18 candidates, Kamel Elkadri wants to bring his vision for Dearborn to the city council. “I decided to run for city council because Dearborn has given me and my family so much and I want that same opportunity for others,” he said. “My father immigrated to this beautiful city from Lebanon over 40 years ago and married my mother who was born and raised in the south end of Dearborn. Dearborn welcomed my father with open arms and he was lucky enough to not only start and raise his family, but help others out as well. He was able to start his career at Ford and was lucky enough to retire from there 30 years later. Like my father, I was able to start my family with my wife Mariam who is a long time Dearborn Public School teacher. Together we have three children that hopefully will also start and raise their family in Dearborn.”
Kansas City, MOnortheastnews.net

Kansas City, Missouri calls on residents to share their vision for the future

Strategy Sessions are set on Visibility, Mobility, Livability, Serviceability. The City is calling on residents to share their vision for the future through a series of KC Spirit Playbook Strategy Sessions. When complete, the KC Spirit Playbook will be the City’s next Comprehensive Plan that guides land development decisions to ensure the City is a thriving, people-centered community and a successful model for other cities to follow.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Good Question Follow: Former RPD Chief Singletary's pension finalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— News10NBC is following up one of your Good Questions around former Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary, specifically, if he kept his pension. The New York Comptroller's Office Wednesday confirmed to News10NBC'S Brennan Somers a review of Singletary's pension was completed, and he will receive $5,972.63 (gross monthly pension benefit) regardless of his 2020 firing in the wake of the death of Daniel Prude.
Aurora, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Longtime Aurora resident Gilson honored in parade

AURORA — The Aurora Community Club honored longtime resident Ronnie Gilson as grand marshal in its Fourth of July Parade held Sunday. Gilson was born and raised in Aurora where he lived for over four decades and operated a lawn care and snow removal business. He would do anything for...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Fishing Derby

Entertainment Events HealthAuroraCOVID-19 vaccineEventsFishing Derby. COVID vaccines and Fishing Derby in Aurora Saturday. The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) will provide COVID vaccines Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Free Youth Fishing Derby at Jericho Lake Park, 39W365 Jericho Road in Aurora. All youths ages 12 to 17 receiving the Pfizer vaccine will...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Wednesdays at the Plaza

Aurora Downtown again will be host to Wednesdays at the Plaza, a free Summer concert series at the Millennium Plaza gazebo at 21 S. Stolp Avenue in downtown Aurora. The free series will begin Wednesday, July 14 and will run through Wednesday, Aug. 11. All concerts will be from 7...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Battle of the Big Butts

Carousel Events SportsBattle of the Big ButtsHigh school footballSportsWest Aurora High School. West Aurora High School will be host to Big Butts event July 15. West Aurora High School’s Battle of the Big Butts, eight contests for 300 linemen from 20-plus Chicago-area high schools, is back. The 21st annual event will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at West High stadium, 1201 W. New York Street in Aurora. Michael Runge, Blackhawk assistant football...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

COVID vaccines and Fishing Derby in Aurora Saturday

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) will provide COVID vaccines Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Free Youth Fishing Derby at Jericho Lake Park, 39W365 Jericho Road in Aurora. All youths ages 12 to 17 receiving the Pfizer vaccine will...
Posted by
The Voice

Paul Issak recovers from crash to lead productive life

The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club’s July 2021 Veteran of the Month is Paul Issak. He was born October 17, 1940 in Chicago, was graduated from Sullivan High School in 1958, and briefly attended Wright Junior College in Chicago. He joined the Air Force January 1, 1960. His basic training was at Lackland AFB, Texas, followed by advanced training in accounting and finance at Sheppard AFB, Texas. Paul’s assignment was at Minot AFB, N.D., where he was the officers’ payroll clerk. Minot AFB became an Air Defense Command (ADC) Base in February 1957 with the 32nd Fighter Group. A permanent Strategic Air Command (SAC) unit, the 413th Strategic Wing was assigned to Minot AFB in September 1958. Eventually, SAC’s mission grew at Minot and ownership passed from ADC to SAC in 1961. On base were the KC-135A Stratotanker, “Miss Minot”; the B-52 Stratofortress; and one U-2 aircraft. By April 1964, the 455th Strategic Missile Wing became combat ready, complete with a new Minuteman I ICBM complex.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Wednesdays at the Plaza in Aurora returns

Aurora Downtown again will be host to Wednesdays at the Plaza, a free Summer concert series at the Millennium Plaza gazebo at 21 S. Stolp Avenue in downtown Aurora. The free series will begin Wednesday, July 14 and will run through Wednesday, Aug. 11. All concerts will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m..

Comments / 0

Community Policy