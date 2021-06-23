Mike Singletary shares his vision in Aurora; AID honored

The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club’s July 2021 Veteran of the Month is Paul Issak. He was born October 17, 1940 in Chicago, was graduated from Sullivan High School in 1958, and briefly attended Wright Junior College in Chicago. He joined the Air Force January 1, 1960. His basic training was at Lackland AFB, Texas, followed by advanced training in accounting and finance at Sheppard AFB, Texas. Paul’s assignment was at Minot AFB, N.D., where he was the officers’ payroll clerk. Minot AFB became an Air Defense Command (ADC) Base in February 1957 with the 32nd Fighter Group. A permanent Strategic Air Command (SAC) unit, the 413th Strategic Wing was assigned to Minot AFB in September 1958. Eventually, SAC’s mission grew at Minot and ownership passed from ADC to SAC in 1961. On base were the KC-135A Stratotanker, “Miss Minot”; the B-52 Stratofortress; and one U-2 aircraft. By April 1964, the 455th Strategic Missile Wing became combat ready, complete with a new Minuteman I ICBM complex.