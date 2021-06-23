Hartford residents could win $1,000 or Six Flags season passes at upcoming vaccine clinics

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Hartford is offering $1,000 and season passes to Six Flags as incentives to those who get vaccinated at an upcoming clinic. The first clinic is being held Sunday, June 27, between 2 and 6 p.m. at the soccer field at Cronin Park on 490 Granby St. The second is happening on Thursday, July 1, between 2 and 6 p.m. at the Health Department offices at 131 Coventry St.