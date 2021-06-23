Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Warren Buffett resigns as Gates Foundation trustee

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1EbG_0ad3oMr400

Warren Buffett resigned Wednesday as a trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The billionaire chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said he has been an “inactive trustee” for years at the foundation.

“For years I have been a trustee — an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s,” Buffett said.

The resignation comes weeks after Bill and Melinda Gates announced their plans to divorce.

Buffett did not give a reason why he was leaving the Gates Foundation board at this time, only that he had resigned from other boards.

Buffett also announced Wednesday that he intends to donate $4.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares to five foundations he has given money to since 2006. The donation would put Buffett halfway through his pledge to distribute all his shares of the stock to philanthropy.

“Over many decades I have accumulated an almost incomprehensible sum simply by doing what I love to do,” Mr. Buffett said. “Compound interest, a long runway, wonderful associates and our incredible country have simply worked their magic.”

The shares of Berkshire Hathaway make up about 99% of Buffett’s wealth, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Buffett has been making annual contributions to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, Novo Foundation and the Gates Foundation.

“With today’s $4.1 billion distribution, I’m halfway there,” Buffett said in a statement.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Melinda Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Charity#Melinda Gates Foundation#Berkshire#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#The Wall Street Journal#The Sherwood Foundation#Novo Foundation#The Gates Foundation#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Charities
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Warren Buffett Favorites To Keep An Eye On

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has posted an impressive 21% year-to-date return for his flagship Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRKA) (NYSE:BRKB) in the first half of 2021. Here's a look at five stocks owned by Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway that could see strong gains in the second half of 2021. 1. Aon:...
Economymagnoliareporter.com

Dr. David Ashby: They know to hire the best people and leave them alone

What do a couple of 90-year-olds know about investing?. Warren Buffett is a well-known name to investors, having run Berkshire Hathaway for the last 55 years or so. At age 90, his reputation as a successful investor is virtually unmatched over the long run. Less well known to the public...
Public HealthBoston Herald

Warren Buffett says pandemic’s impact still hard to predict

OMAHA, Neb. — Billionaire Warren Buffett says the one constant throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been that it has been difficult to predict how it would affect the economy, but clearly it has devastated many small businesses and individuals while most big companies have fared OK. “The economic impact has...
Gamblingfa-mag.com

Charlie Munger Calls Robinhood A 'Gambling Parlor'

Charlie Munger is not shy about his thoughts on Robinhood. In an interview with CNBC that aired Tuesday, Munger, 97, continued a spat between Berkshire Hathaway Inc. executives and the trading platform, saying the company is “beneath contempt,” according to a transcript of the interview, which also featured Berkshire Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett.
Personal FinanceZacks.com

Lessons from Ted Weschler's $264 Million Roth IRA

(0:30) - Wealth Building In A Roth IRA. (14:00) - The Power of Compounding: Can Anyone Achieve This Investing Success?. (23:10) - Where Is A Good Place To Start Investing: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. (32:45) - Episode Roundup: PYPL, BAC, SHW, JPM, WSBC, FISV, SONY. Welcome to Episode #242 of...
BusinessJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Business in Brief

Robinhood Financial will pay a $57 million fine and return another $12.6 million to thousands of its customers to settle accusations of a wide range of supervisory failures, such as hurting customers by giving them misleading information and improperly allowing some to make riskier trades. The financial penalty is the...
EconomyThe Guardian

What’s next for Jeff Bezos? Space, climate and media may all figure

As he hands over top job at Amazon, Bezos will remain largest shareholder and ‘has never had more energy’. A quarter of a century after he founded Amazon in a Seattle garage, Jeff Bezos is preparing to loosen his grip on his $1.7tn (£1.2tn) company. Few employees in the sphere conservatories at Amazon’s sprawling Seattle campus headquarters reckon Bezos will relinquish that much of his iron grip on the company’s big decisions when Andy Jassy succeeds him as CEO on Monday. After all, Bezos will become executive chairman of Amazon’s board and remains the company’s biggest shareholder. But Bezos, 57, told his 1.3 million employees (whom he refers to as “fellow Amazonians”) that “as much as I still tap dance into the office, I’m excited about this transition”.
MarketsValueWalk

Charlie Munger Likes Zoom

In an interview of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger by Becky Quick, broadcast by CNBC last evening, Charlie Munger discussed his positive view and outlook for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM):. Charlie Munger's Outlook For Zoom. QUICK: How often do you talk to people on Zoom?. This Fund Smashed The...
EconomyVillage Voice

Jason Kwan on How to Expand and Leverage Your Network

Regardless of the entry point, current stage, or future goals of one’s professional life, having a sizable professional network is more than just a boon. It’s a requirement. Professional networks play a role in recruitment, advancement, even in starting and expanding a business. In Jason Kwan’s business experience, professional networks played a crucial role when he was moving on from the world of digital marketing and into investment.