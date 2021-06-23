Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, MO

Special session set to get underway at noon; Planned Parenthood counters lawmaker claims

By Zola Crowder
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdc0D_0ad3noPV00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A special session starts at noon Wednesday with the goal of extending the Federal Reimbursement Allowance, a tax that helps fund Medicaid.

Gov. Mike Parson announced the special session Tuesday after setting a noon deadline to reach a deal on extension of the tax that could be passed during a special session.

Parson said if the FRA is not extended he will cut $722 million in state spending in fiscal 2022, which begins July 1, and another $788 million in fiscal 2023.

A news release from the governor's office said the special session call includes legislation prohibiting Medicaid funding for abortion drugs, devices and "abortion facilities." However, the legislature failed to extend FRA during regular session due to disagreements about whether to fund certain types of contraception and payments to Planned Parenthood.

Republican senators said they want a bill that will not use taxpayers money to fund abortions, while democrats are vowing to block any bill that bans access to birth control.

Planned Parenthood responded to the call for a special session, and stated in a news release that "the proposed bill includes medically inaccurate language deliberately conflating contraception, emergency contraception and abortion."

Planned Parenthood held a call Wednesday before the session began to address the impact of the bill being proposed in the special session.

Watch a replay of the briefing in the player below.

Planned Parenthood officials during the call argued against contraceptives such as IUDs and the morning-after bill being labeled as instruments of abortion -- a key claim by lawmakers seeking to stop the state's Medicaid program from funding coverage of those drugs.

The post Special session set to get underway at noon; Planned Parenthood counters lawmaker claims appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Community Policy
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
1K+
Followers
653
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Jefferson City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Emergency Contraception#Special Session#Medicaid#Legislature#Fra#Republican#Democrats#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missourians to rally Thursday, when voter-approved Medicaid expansion was supposed to take effect

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) On Thursday, the day Medicaid expansion would have taken effect, Missourians plan to rally outside the Governors Mansion at 11 a.m. Missourians in support of expansion plan to share their personal health care stories during the rally. Missouri Jobs with Justice has set up a hotline where Missourians can express their The post Missourians to rally Thursday, when voter-approved Medicaid expansion was supposed to take effect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri House debates Planned Parenthood, FRA renewal in special session

Missouri House Representatives convened at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a final reading and vote on Senate Bill 1, the Federal Reimbursement Allowance bill passed by the state Senate this past Saturday. They are also debating House Bill 2, which repeals state funding for abortion clinics and prohibits employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees. The post Missouri House debates Planned Parenthood, FRA renewal in special session appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri House to introduce Federal Reimbursement Allowance in special session Monday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri House is set to introduce the Federal Reimbursement Allowance in a special session on Monday after it was passed in the Senate early Saturday morning. Normally, the FRA is passed with bipartisan support. The special session was called after the legislature failed to pass the FRA for the first The post Missouri House to introduce Federal Reimbursement Allowance in special session Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Rocheport, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

State officials announce winning bid for Rocheport bridge replacement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Department of Transportation officials and Gov. Mike Parson announced the Lunda Team had the winning bid to replace the I-70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. The Lunda Team is made up of Lunda Construction Co., Parsons Transportation Group, Inc., Dan Brown & Associates, and Hugh Zeng United. Watch the announcement The post State officials announce winning bid for Rocheport bridge replacement appeared first on ABC17NEWS.