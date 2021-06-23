Cancel
Sprinklr (CXM) IPO Opens 9% Lower

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) opened for trading at $14.60 after pricing 16,625,000 shares at $16. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead book-running...

www.streetinsider.com
