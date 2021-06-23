Sprinklr (CXM) IPO Opens 9% Lower

WCG Clinical, Inc (NASDAQ: WCGC) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. WCG Clinical is a leading provider of clinical trial solutions, focused on providing solutions that are designed to measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, stimulate growth and foster compliance. WCGC' transformational solutions enable biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations ("CROs"), and institutions to accelerate the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human protection. WCG leverages their differentiated strategic position at the center of the clinical trial ecosystem to provide new types of technology-enabled solutions to all stakeholders involved, with the aim to address the key critical pain points throughout the clinical trial process.