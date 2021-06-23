Cancel
Cancer

A Wnt twist in FTO’s role in cancer progression

By Albertas Navickas, Hani Goodarzi
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn contrast to the known oncogenic role of FTO in acute myeloid leukemia and melanoma6,7,8, Jeschke et al. observed that in multiple cancer datasets, including those of TCGA and METABRIC, FTO is downregulated in a variety of epithelial tumors5. To explore the importance of this observation, they experimentally depleted several breast and prostate cancer cell lines of FTO and found that this increased cell clonogenicity, invasiveness and migratory potential in vitro, as well as the progression of tumors xenotransplanted into mice in vivo. The administration of meclofenamic acid, an inhibitor of FTO, to mice bearing xenografts derived from patients with breast cancer also promoted disease progression. These observations are consistent with FTO’s role as a tumor suppressor in a set of epithelial cancer subtypes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Cell#Fto#Tcga#Metabric#Clonogenicity
