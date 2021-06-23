Walnut Creek Festival Opera to World Premiere ‘A Jake Heggie Triptych’
On August 13, 2021, Walnut Creek’s Festival Opera is set for the world premiere of “A Jake Heggie Triptych.”. The Los Angeles-based opera company will present the unique works as a result of General Director Zachary Gordin’s long-standing relationship with the composer. The “Triptych” features three of Heggie’s song cycles reimagined as fully-staged chamber operas bound by the common theme of the human desire for love and acceptance. The works that comprise the triptych include “At the Statue of Venus,” “Camille Claudel: Into the Fire,” and “For a Look or a Touch.”operawire.com