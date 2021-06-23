Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Walnut Creek Festival Opera to World Premiere ‘A Jake Heggie Triptych’

By Logan Martell
operawire.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 13, 2021, Walnut Creek’s Festival Opera is set for the world premiere of “A Jake Heggie Triptych.”. The Los Angeles-based opera company will present the unique works as a result of General Director Zachary Gordin’s long-standing relationship with the composer. The “Triptych” features three of Heggie’s song cycles reimagined as fully-staged chamber operas bound by the common theme of the human desire for love and acceptance. The works that comprise the triptych include “At the Statue of Venus,” “Camille Claudel: Into the Fire,” and “For a Look or a Touch.”

operawire.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camille Claudel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer#World Premiere#Operas#Festival Opera#Dayton Opera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Asheville, NCbiltmorebeacon.com

Catch the world premiere of Grimm’s Fairy Tales

A free outdoor theatrical production of Grimm’s Fairy Tales is running now through July 24 by The Montford Park Players. The play is based on four of The Brothers Grimm’s most-loved fairy tales: The Griffin, Little Red Riding Hood, Rumpelstiltskin, and The Shoes That Were Danced to Pieces. The play is suited to kids and adults alike with multitudes of princesses and magic, all with the twist the individual playwrights put on them.
Princeton, NJtowntopics.com

Princeton Festival Closes 2021 Season with Evening of Opera

Princeton Festival closed its 2021 season this past Sunday night with an “Opera by Twilight” live concert at Morven Museum and Garden. For this final concert, also livestreamed to listeners at home, the Festival presented a quartet of singers performing selections from opera, operetta and musical theater. Soprano Alexandra Batsios, mezzo-soprano Krysty Swann, tenor Michael Kuhn, and baritone Stephen Gaertner, accompanied by pianist Julia Pen Ying Hanna, brought vast collective experience to a stage outside Morven’s Stockton Education Center and entertained the “podded” audience with arias and duets from both well-known and rarely-heard works.
Theater & Danceinews.co.uk

Amadigi, Garsington Opera, review: We should treasure the festival for glorious music such as this

Handel’s opera Amadigi was a hit when it premiered in 1715, but it got snared by politics and spent the next three centuries in oblivion. Its mythological plot turns on the love of a knight named Amadigi for a princess named Oriana, but they are thwarted by the jealousy of Melissa, a sorceress, in whose palace they are imprisoned; Amadigi’s friend Dardano tries to help them escape, but dies in the process; having lost her battle. Melissa commits suicide.
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

Eastman Opera Theatre to premiere ‘Elizabeth Cree’

Eastman Opera Theatre will premiere Elizabeth Cree, released for on-demand streaming starting July 9. “Elizabeth Cree” is a Rochester premiere and features a cast of 21 students. A video of the production will be available online for on-demand streaming from July 9 through August 7. The opera interweaves several narratives: the trial of the heroine for the poisoning of her husband; a series of brutal murders committed by a Jack the Ripper-style killer; the spirited world of an English music hall; and, finally, some “guest appearances” by luminaries from the Victorian Age.
Movies411mania.com

Dune To Make World Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Dune is set to make its grand debut at the Venice Film Festival in September. THR reports that the Denis Villeneuve-directed adaptation of the Frank Herbert IP will have its world premiere out-of-competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3rd. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson,...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh Festival Opera launches new backstage podcast

Sometimes the best stories of opera are behind the scenes. That’s the focus of Pittsburgh Festival Opera’s new podcast “UNSTAGED: Opera from Every Angle.” Launched Wednesday at pittsburghfestivalopera.org/listen, the podcast mixes national and regional voices to highlight staff, performers, musicians, filmmakers and others that make an opera production happen. UNSTAGED...
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Opera, Dance, & Fashion Come Together for World Premiere of ‘RUNE’

On August 17, 2021, the Hackney Round Chapel will present the premiere of “RUNE,” a grand-fashion opera spectacle by composer-librettist Alastair White, and produced by UU Studios. The work will feature an ensemble of three grand pianos, and will blend elements of contemporary dance with interactive sculpture, and high fashion;...
Moviesimdb.com

Karlovy Vary Film Festival Returns For 55th Edition With 32 World Premieres

After having to cancel an in-person 2020 edition due to the Coronavirus pandemic, one of Europe’s great summer fests, the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, will return this August for its 55th edition. The festival announced that this year’s edition will feature 32 world premieres . Notable films from other festivals over the past 18 months (Kviff is often known as “Cannes catchup”) will be announced in the weeks ahead.
Musicsoultracks.com

World Premiere: Cliff Beach returns with a lot of "Soul"

Cliff Beach is at home when he is throwing his head back and belting out a good soul or funk tune. He’s earned an award winning reputation doing just that with his brew of soul, traditional R&B, jazz, funk and neo-soul that he calls “Nu Funk.” In the 15 years that this DC native and Berklee School of Music grad has been doing his thing in So-Cal, Beach has earned nominations for three LA Music Awards, a Hollywood Music in Media Award and several other citations for albums Who is Cliff Beach and The Gospel According to Cliff Beach.
Moviesyourconroenews.com

Born to Conduct: Film charts Met music director's ascent

NEW YORK (AP) — “Now I will conduct a short excerpt from Ravel’s ‘Bolero,’” the Metropolitan Opera’s future music director announces proudly. It’s Yannick Nezet-Seguin, but he’s not the figure familiar to opera lovers on the podium of one of the world’s great concert halls. Instead, he’s a fourth-grader addressing the talent show at Saint-Isaac-Jogues primary school in Montreal.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

The Royal Opera Announces 2021-22 Jette Parker Young Artists

In September, The Royal Opera’s Jette Parker Young Artists Programme will mark its 20th anniversary year. Since its founding, the program has trained and supported 137 young singers, directors, conductors, and pianists worldwide in aspects of opera, music, and theatre production. In celebration of this milestone, the company has announced...
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Maria José Siri to Make Arena di Verona History

On July 2, 2021, Maria José Siri will make her anticipated debut as Santuzza in “Cavalleria rusticana” at the Arena of Verona. The soprano will perform alongside Maestro Marco Armiliato and Yusif Eyvazof and Murat Karahan, Fabio Sartori, and Sebastian Catana. Then on July 22, the soprano will make history and become one of the select few to perform both soprano roles of “Cavalleria rusticana” and “Pagliacci” in the same performance. The double bill is generally performed by a tenor and it is rare to see the same soprano in both works.
operawire.com

Daniele Gatti Named Music Director of Maggio Musicale Fiorentino

Daniele Gatti has been named Music Director of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. Alexander Pereira announced the news during a press conference which also announced the 2021-22 season. Gatti will succeed Zubin Mehta who will continue with the Maggio Musicale as Music Director Emeritus. Pereira noted that both Mehta and Gatti...
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Festival Theater Hudson Announces Inaugural 2021-22 Season

The brand new Festival Theater Hudson in New York has unveiled its 2021-22 season. “Festival Theater Hudson is proud to bring our Gala Inaugural Concert to the City of Hudson and to partner with the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson on a full season of performances over the coming year, ” said Laurence Earner, General Manager of Festival Theater Hudson, in a press release. “We are committed to engaging the best performers in opera, theater, music and dance in Columbia County and the Capital Region, as well as artists from around the world. I also want to thank my partners Jon Morrell, Artistic Director, and Leighann Kowalsky, Director Film/Dance, for their work to bring all of this together.”
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Palau De Les Arts Reina Sofía Announces New Music Director

The Palau De Les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain has appointed James Gaffigan as its next Musical Director. He will take up his new position starting during the 2021-22 season and will remain as music director for four more seasons. In his new post, Gaffigan is scheduled to direct two opera productions and two symphony programs during each season.
Performing ArtsNYS Music

Opera Saratoga Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Summer Festival

This summer marks the 60th anniversary of the Opera Saratoga Summer Festival. Initially dubbed the Lake George Opera playing to a crowd of 230 people, Opera Saratoga regularly performs for over 25,000 a year. Having performed over 90 works by 52 composers, this summer’s festival commemorates the history and continued success of those who have put on these critically acclaimed productions. The festival features three concerts inspired by the literature of Miguel de Cervantes: Quixotic Opera, Man of La Mancha, and Don Quichotte at Camacho’s Wedding.