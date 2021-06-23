Walnut Creek Festival Opera to World Premiere ‘A Jake Heggie Triptych’

The brand new Festival Theater Hudson in New York has unveiled its 2021-22 season. “Festival Theater Hudson is proud to bring our Gala Inaugural Concert to the City of Hudson and to partner with the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson on a full season of performances over the coming year, ” said Laurence Earner, General Manager of Festival Theater Hudson, in a press release. “We are committed to engaging the best performers in opera, theater, music and dance in Columbia County and the Capital Region, as well as artists from around the world. I also want to thank my partners Jon Morrell, Artistic Director, and Leighann Kowalsky, Director Film/Dance, for their work to bring all of this together.”