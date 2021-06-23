Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 28 1115

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Bonds#Streetinsider Premium#Isin#The Central Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyNBC New York

Treasury Yields Are Mostly Flat to Start the Week

U.S. Treasury yields started the holiday-shortened week most flat on Tuesday morning. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped slightly to 1.427% at 7:10 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was at 2.047%. Yields move inversely to prices. Markets were closed on Monday for the...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Treasuries Show Modest Move To The Downside

(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, treasuries moved modestly lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. Bond prices lingered in negative territory in afternoon trading after spending the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.5 basis points to 1.487 percent.
BusinessStreet.Com

Treasury Auction Nudges 2-Year Note Yields To Top of Fed Target Rate

U.S. Treasury bond yields moved higher Tuesday following a weaker-than-expected auction of 2-year notes that saw demand slide amid the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on rates and a series of faster than forecast inflation readings. The Treasury sold $60 billion in 2-year notes at an auction-high yield of 0.249%, more...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields rise on tepid 5-year auction, softer U.S. bonds

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields ticked higher on Tuesday, following a soft five-year JGB auction and as U.S. bond yields bounced back sharply from a four-month trough as investors braced for a testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The auction of 2.5 trillion yen ($22.63...
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

RBI to conduct Rs 20,000 crore bond purchase on July 8

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct open market purchase of government bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on July 8. The RBI said in a statement that it reserves the right to decide on quantum of...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Groupama announces the successful placement of its first subordinated green bonds

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Groupama announces the successful placement of its first subordinated green bonds for a principal amount of EUR 500 million issued under Groupama Group's newly established Green Bond Framework. The net proceeds of...
Businessinvesting.com

EU Bond Issue Doubles On High Demand; U.S. Treasuries Absorb Hawkish Fed Turn

Investors left no doubt in anyone’s mind that they like bonds from the European Union as they ordered €142 billion of the first bonds in the pandemic recovery program, prompting the banks managing the deal to double the issue to €20 billion and pushing down the yield to 0.086% from the 0.1% originally envisaged.
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Columbia’s IMF says US Dollar’s share of global reserve rises in Q1;euro share slides

International Monetary Fund, the Washington DC-headquartered sister organization of the World Bank largely centring its focus on fostering global economic growth and cooperation, had unveiled later last week that the American Currency’s share of global reserves inched up to 59.5 per cent over fiscal first quarter of the year from a 58.9 per cent logged in Q4, 2020, while US Dollar remains the world’s largest-held foreign currency among major Central Banks.
Businessrock947.com

Bank of Italy’s Visco upbeat on growth, warns about crises for small banks

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s economic growth is strengthening and will remain sustained for the next two years, but several of its small banks may face crises in coming months, the head of the country’s central bank said on Tuesday. “The economic recovery is consolidating” after last year’s steep recession, Bank...
HealthStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts Lifestance Health Group (LFST) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Lisa Gill initiates coverage on Lifestance Health Group (NASDAQ: LFST) with a Overweight rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Economykdal610.com

China central bank office closes software maker over cryptocurrency trading

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Beijing office of China’s central bank said on Tuesday it had ordered the shutdown of a Beijing-based software maker over its suspected involvement in cryptocurrency trading. Authorities ordered Beijing Qudao Cultural Development Co Ltd to suspend operations, and its website had been deactivated, the Beijing financial...
AsiaUS News and World Report

Malaysia's Central Bank Seen Holding Key Rate Amid Extended Lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's central bank is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, amid an extended nationwide lockdown imposed to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections. Twelve of 13 economists surveyed by Reuters saw Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) keeping its overnight policy...
Economyinvesting.com

Vietnam’s PM Mandates Central Bank to Study Crypto Implementation

© Reuters. Vietnam’s PM Mandates Central Bank to Study Crypto Implementation. Vietnam’s prime minister mandated its Central Bank to study and pilot crypto implementation. The country plans on forming a digital Government through crypto adoption. Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance set up a group to study virtual assets and crypto. Phạm...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Janux Therapeutics (JANX) at Buy

BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham initiates coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JANX) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 FARMERS NATIONAL BANC For: Jul 01 Filed by: Wallace Amber B

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Comments / 0

Community Policy