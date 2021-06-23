Review: Doja Cat album stumbles at first but finishes strong

Doja Cat has dropped off her latest studio album, Planet Her. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 14-track effort features appearances from Young Thug on “Payday,” Ariana Grande on “I Don’t Do Drugs,” The Weeknd on “You Right,” JID on “Options” and SZA on the previously-released single “Kiss Me More.” Planet Her marks the artist’s first full-length effort since 2019’s Hot Pink, while the album art was shot by none other than David LaChapelle. “I think in the beginning, I was just trying to be solid and be what a pop artist already was: what I’d seen on TV and what I thought was the right thing to do,” Doja Cat said in a previous interview. “But as I move on into this Planet Her era, I want to introduce things to people as opposed to just re-create and rehash. It’s just more inspiring to start from a more innovative spot.”