Review: Doja Cat album stumbles at first but finishes strong

By MARK KENNEDY
 13 days ago

Doja Cat, "Planet Her" (Kemosabe/RCA) Not to be totally catty, but Doja Cat's third album starts poorly. The first four songs — "Woman," "Naked," "Payday" with Young Thug and ….

Musichypebeast.com

Doja Cat Welcomes You to 'Planet Her' in New Album

Doja Cat has dropped off her latest studio album, Planet Her. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 14-track effort features appearances from Young Thug on “Payday,” Ariana Grande on “I Don’t Do Drugs,” The Weeknd on “You Right,” JID on “Options” and SZA on the previously-released single “Kiss Me More.” Planet Her marks the artist’s first full-length effort since 2019’s Hot Pink, while the album art was shot by none other than David LaChapelle. “I think in the beginning, I was just trying to be solid and be what a pop artist already was: what I’d seen on TV and what I thought was the right thing to do,” Doja Cat said in a previous interview. “But as I move on into this Planet Her era, I want to introduce things to people as opposed to just re-create and rehash. It’s just more inspiring to start from a more innovative spot.”
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Releases Star Studded New Album ‘Planet Her’: Stream

Doja Cat releases her highly anticipated album, the follow-up to her 2019 project Hot Pink. The 14-track record features a slew of talented artists, including Ariana Grande, Young Thug, The Weeknd and more. Doja shared the impressive cover art along with the tracklist just a few weeks ago. Planet Her...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat ‘Planet Her’ & Tyler, The Creator ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ First Week Sales Projections

Two major albums released this past Friday: Doja Cat’s Planet Her and Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost. While Doja is a creative artist, she still banks upon hit singles to truly deliver and she got a good start with her smash ‘Kiss Me More’ featuring SZA. Tyler, on the other hand, is an alternative rap artist where we don’t expect any radio hits. His album Call Me If You get Lost features Lil Wayne, Pharrell, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Uzi Vert, NBA Youngboy and more.
Los Angeles, CAEW.com

'Planet Her' review: It's a hot Cat summer on Doja Cat's sunny, swaggering new album

When the Los Angeles rapper and singer Doja Cat first released "Say So" to radio in January 2020, it hardly seemed auspicious: The song, a burbling slice of disco funk as sticky and effervescent as a mouthful of Pixy Stix, was the fifth single floated from her second studio album, 2019's Hot Pink. Boosted by a a viral TikTok surge and two Nicki Minaj remixes, it went on to top the Hot 100 and became one of the few vestiges of pre-pandemic life to carry over into the grimmest early days of COVID-19, a bittersweet reminder of all the freedoms (clubs, friends, tigers on the dance floor) we'd left behind.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

The Predictions Are In! Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ Album Set To Sell…

Doja Cat is looking to pounce with her new album ‘Planet Her.’. Unleashed this week, the set arrives armed with the momentum of preceding LP ‘Hot Pink’ and recent singles ‘Kiss Me More’ and ‘You Right (ft. The Weeknd).’. As reported, the project is off to a flying start on...
Musicrespect-mag.com

Doja Cat & Amazon Music Present The Planet Her Drone Show Experience

Yesterday, marked the release of global superstar Doja Cat’s highly anticipated new album, Planet Her, via Kemosabe/RCA Records. In honor of the release, Amazon Music and Doja Cat hosted “The Planet Her Experience,” a drone light show on the California horizon. Amazon Music and Doja Cat used hundreds of drones to create an intergalactic light show, created as a tribute to the interplanetary theme of Doja Cat’s new album, “Planet Her.” Fans can hear Planet Her as well as millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations on Amazon Music.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Doja Cat scores No 1 with ‘Kiss Me More’

Song is featured on her Planet Her album that debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. Global superstar Doja Cat hits No. 1 at Top 40 radio with “. ” ft. SZA. The Platinum-certified track, which has continued to dominate the charts since release, already hit No. 1 at rhythm radio and currently sits at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 765 million streams worldwide.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat "Planet Her" Review

Doja Cat has a creative energy and child-like wonder that seems to simply ooze out of her. When we interviewed her for HNHH two years ago, she arrived colour-coordinated with a bag of chips (Takis). She first found success online while singing about being a cow, and stuffing french fries in her nostrils. And, while she can pull off the sexy-as-fuck-look in a skin-tight, sparkly bodysuit just as much as the next pop star, she can also share a too-close selfie of her face in some as-of-yet-unseen, and unflattering contortion. She sings about snacks, but she also sings about female desire and sexuality, and she’s unafraid to embrace all these aspects of her person; her woman.
Musicharrisondaily.com

Q&A: Kings of Convenience on new album and key to longevity

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — “What happened to Kings of Convenience” was, until recently, a prominent search result that would appear when looking up info on the Norwegian indie-pop folk …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Billboard 200: Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ Album Delivers Career-Best Chart Peak

Doja Cat has debuted strongly on the Billboard 200 with her new album ‘Planet Her.’. Preceded by singles ‘Kiss Me More’ and ‘You Right (ft. The Weeknd),’ the set served as one of the year’s most anticipated. Particularly following the momentum established by last year’s ‘Hot Pink’ and breakout bop ‘Say So.’
Celebrities101 WIXX

Doja Cat scores number-two debut album with ‘Planet Her’

Doja Cat‘s latest album, Planet Her, shot the singer into space — the space just shy of the top of the Billboard album chart. The singer’s new release debuts at number two on the Billboard 200 with 109,000 units sold. It’s Doja’s best sales week, and the album is her highest-charting release yet, besting the number-nine peak of her previous album, Hot Pink.
MusicSFGate

Tyler, the Creator Debuts at No. 1 on Album Chart, Followed by Doja Cat

Tyler, the Creator managed to have the fifth-biggest album debut of the year so far as his “Call Me If You Get Lost” debuted atop the Rolling Stone album chart, the first time one of his releases has done so, followed at a comfortable distance by Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” in the No 2 slot.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Doja Cat – ‘You Right’ (featuring The Weeknd)

After helping push The Weeknd‘s 2020 ‘After Hours’ single ‘In Your Eyes’ to top 20 glory on the Hot 100, Doja Cat is looking for the GRAMMY winner to return the favor as she’s linked up with him again – this time for her single ‘You Right.’. Found aboard her...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Doja Cat's Official Top 10 biggest songs

Doja Cat's rise to the top has been nothing short of stratospheric. Landing her first hit on the Official Chart and the very end of 2019 with Tyga collaboration Juicy, Doja has quickly become a staple on the charts and radio with her unique brand of rap-pop. View Doja's Official UK Chart history so far here.
MusicNPR

Music Critic Picks Favorite Listens On Doja Cat's 'Planet Her'

The pop singer and rapper Doja Cat is out with her third studio album, "Planet Her." She got her start by making quirky rap videos on YouTube in the early 2010s, and now the 25-year-old has had three Grammy nominations, Top 10 hits, and her songs often go viral on TikTok. But all that success isn't without controversy. Journalist Briana Younger walks us through some of the album's standout tracks.
EntertainmentMic

On 'Planet Her,' Doja Cat is fully realized as the future of pop

For those less tapped into the niche corners of the Internet, the presence of Doja Cat in 2020 may have appeared as the fantasy outcome of an industry plant: if you hadn’t encountered her rise via her more meme-ready, bovine-inspired work, she seemed to appear everywhere, especially online, all at once. Her 2019 album Hot Pink seemed to have practically every track blow up on TikTok in some way, particularly early on in the pandemic, and within a year Doja became a household name performing at the Grammys. The perfectly calibrated lead single, “Kiss Me More,” off of her new album Planet Her — the most refined showcase of her many talents thus far — has of course become a trend as well, and will likely precede more hits that will do the same.

