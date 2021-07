In a recent episode of Products Finishing’s On the Line podcast, we sat down with Jason Ray, CEO and co-founder of Paperless Parts (Boston, Mass.), a software provider that offers a secure estimating and quoting system to help improve the ways companies involved in the manufacturing process communicate and work together. Ray’s observations touch on how software can be used to shorten lead times and streamline communications between finishing shops and machine shops. His insights into the trends happening in manufacturing today and what it all means for finishers paint a picture of a changing industry with plenty of opportunity for growth.