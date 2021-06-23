FedEx (FDX) Price Target Raised at Barclays on Strong Results Expectations

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.