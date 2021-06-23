FedEx (FDX) Price Target Raised at Barclays on Strong Results Expectations

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.