Plenty of heat on this Fourth of July for northern California, with natural lightning fireworks due to thunderstorms over Lassen County this afternoon. The showers and thunderstorms will fade tonight, but our summer heat is going nowhere. Additional lightning-caused fires are certainly a possibility over Lassen County this afternoon and evening, but hopefully enough rain accompanies the lightning strikes to lessen the threat. We'll have fewer clouds late tonight and a bright start to Monday. Lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the foothills and valley. Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny to sunny and slightly hotter with highs ranging from the 90s in the mountains and foothills to 100s in the valley.