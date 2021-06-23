Cancel
Politics

Governor Parson has signed four MO bills into law

 10 days ago

Governor Parson has signed four bills into law. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Politics
Jefferson City, MOthemissouritimes.com

Parson signs bevy of licensing, technology bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson signed four bills into law Tuesday, enacting licensure and insurance reforms and regulations on emerging technologies while lawmakers wait to see if they’ll be called back to the capital city for a special session to reauthorize the FRA tax. Rep. Derek Grier’s HB...
Lincoln County, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Harrell, police chiefs respond to Parson’s signing of gun law

Lincoln County, Mo. - The Lincoln County law enforcement community’s reaction to Gov. Mike Parson’s signing of HB 85 has varied throughout the area. Called the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” the law prohibits state and local cooperation by any law enforcement agency with any federal gun laws. Parson signed the bill into law on June 12 during a ceremony in Lee’s Summit, a suburb of Kansas City.
Politicsmichigan.gov

Governor Whitmer Signs Bipartisan Bills to Help Veterans, Make Other Improvements to Law

LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 10, Senate Bill 440, House Bill 4040, House Bill 4050, House Bill 4122. "All the bills I signed today make a difference in the lives of Michiganders," said Governor Whitmer. "Senate Bill 10 and House Bill 4122 make it easier for veterans to obtain county veteran services, benefits, and cash assistance, giving back to those who have sacrificed for our nation."
Healthkmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON CALLS SPECIAL SESSION TO ADDRESS FUNDING FOR MO HEALTHNET PROGRAM

Governor Mike Parson announced a special session which begins at noon Wednesday, June 23, to focus on extending the Federal Reimbursement Allowances (FRA) and related allowances, taxes and assessments necessary for funding MO HealthNet before cost-savings measures are needed on July 1. “After laying out the grim reality of our...
Jefferson City, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Parson signs bill requiring online sales tax collection

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a bill to require out-of-state online stores to collect sales taxes on purchases made by Missouri residents starting in 2023. Missouri is the last state with a sales tax to approve such a requirement. Buyers are still required to...
PoliticsKenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers Signs Four Policing Bills Into Law

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye host Briana Reilly and guest co-host Jessica VanEgeren discuss Gov. Evers signing four policing bills into law including one measure to ban the police use of chokeholds, except in self defense and in situations where the officer feels their life is at risk. Evers had previously called for banning the practice without any exceptions. He also signed bills to: require law enforcement to publish use-of-force data online, require DOJ to collect data and publish an annual report on use-of-force incidents, and compel DOJ to distribute community-policing grant dollars to communities. Other related bills are still circulating in the Capitol including a statewide use-of-force policy which was recently passed on the Assembly floor with an amendment following a request from the Milwaukee Police Union. VanEgeren explained that the amendment would delay implementation until 2022 and require officers to report colleagues who they see using "unnecessary force" and to intervene when they see colleagues using "excessive force." But, this bill would no longer require officers to intervene if they observe "reasonable use-of-force."
Politicsklpw.com

Parson Signs Wayfair Legislation Into Law

Missouri will soon begin collecting taxes on online sales. Governor Parson singed a law yesterday allowing state and local jurisdictions to collect an online use tax, which is designed to help protect Missouri's brick and mortar businesses. Collection of the so-call "Wayfair tax" begins January 1st.
Jefferson City, MOKFVS12

Gov. Parson signs FY22 state operating budget bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Fiscal Year 2022 state operating budget bills on Wednesday, June 30. The bills include infrastructure projects, workforce development and increase pre-pandemic K-12 and higher education spending levels. You can click here for a full list of the state operating budget bills.
Politicskzimksim.com

Gov signs “Wayfair” online tax bill into law

Yesterday during a ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed two Senate bills into law making larger online companies collect Missouri sales taxes. Ashley Byrd has details. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Haverstraw, NYwrcr.com

NY State Legislature Passes Air Bag Law, Certain Governor Will Sign Bill Into Law

A bill named for a Haverstraw teen killed in a car accident eight years ago just needs the governor’s signature to become law. The air bags in a used car driven by 18 year-old Anthony Amoros failed to deploy in the accident, but that was because they weren’t even in the car, something the car dealer did not have to disclose at the time. Since then, Anthony’s father, Al, has been working aggressively to make sure that doesn’t happen to any other consumers, who generally wouldn’t know how to determine whether their car had an airbag in it or not…
Texas StateInsurance Journal

Governor Signs 4 Bills Impacting Texas Windstorm Insurer

Numerous measures relating to the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association were filed in the Texas Legislature in 2021 and four made it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. One, House Bill 769, has only two provisions. Authored by Rep. Mayes Middleton and Sen. Larry Taylor — both are coastal-area legislators — HB...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS News

Colorado governor signs bill allowing cities to set their own gun restrictions into law

Colorado governor Jared Polis on Saturday signed three gun reform bills into law. The new regulations come on the heels of a mass shooting in Boulder earlier this year. Bill SB21-256 allows cities in Colorado to establish their own gun regulation, overwriting a previous state law that "prohibits a local government from enacting an ordinance, regulation, or other law that prohibits the sale, purchase, or possession of a firearm." While the new law gives local jurisdictions more latitude to set their own gun control regulations, it does prohibit them from enacting regulations that are "less restrictive" than state law.
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

New Law Would Give People Flexibility at Michigan Secretary of State Offices

It’s the latest volley in the battle to restore walk-in service to Michigan’s Secretary of State Offices. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had dug in her heels, insisting that walk-in service no longer be an option for Michigan citizens. Proposed bills in the Michigan Legislature would seem to give Benson incentive to keep walk-in service. The legislature finally agreed to extend expirations and waive late fees, something Secretary Benson wanted.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rescinds 25 pandemic-related executive orders

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Friday he will be rescinding 25 pandemic-related executive orders following action by the Arizona Legislature to codify into law many of the policies enacted by the orders. “Throughout the pandemic, we took action to protect Arizonans and their individual freedoms, like banning vaccine passports...