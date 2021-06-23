Cancel
LG Gram 17 Laptop Offers a Vast Screen and Light Design

Cover picture for the articleEven though it’s not the smallest or lightest laptop around, the newest version of the LG Gram 17 feels ridiculously minute. When I picked up the Gram 17, it felt like an empty file folder because you don’t expect a big laptop to be so graceful in the hands. I recently took the Gram for a test drive and came away impressed with both its gorgeous screen and outstanding ergonomics. But could it work as a viable replacement for my MacBook Pro?

