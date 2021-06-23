LG Gram 17 Laptop Offers a Vast Screen and Light Design

Even though it’s not the smallest or lightest laptop around, the newest version of the LG Gram 17 feels ridiculously minute. When I picked up the Gram 17, it felt like an empty file folder because you don’t expect a big laptop to be so graceful in the hands. I recently took the Gram for a test drive and came away impressed with both its gorgeous screen and outstanding ergonomics. But could it work as a viable replacement for my MacBook Pro?