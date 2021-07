Deshaun Watson posted a reminder on Instagram this weekend that he is still keeping himself in shape. For any of us following the Deshaun Watson legal saga, the silence from both sides has been somewhat excruciating over the last month and a half. Texan fans want resolution so the team can trade Watson. The teams that would theoretically line up to trade for Watson seek resolution, as well. We, in the media, want SOMETHING to report on. And yes, I'm sure the plaintiffs themselves would like to put all of this behind them.