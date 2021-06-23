Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

A novel energy storage solution featuring pipes and anchors

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Institute for Applied Systems Analysis. What do pipes and anchors have to do with storing energy? More than you might think! A new IIASA-led study explored the potential of a lesser known, but promising sustainable energy storage system called Buoyancy Energy Storage. There is general consensus that renewable energy...

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Systems#Sustainable Energy#Iiasa#Hdpe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Chinese PV industry brief: Jinko Power announces 1.5 GW solar project and Gaoce eyeing 10 GW of wafer production

Shanghai-listed Jinko Power says it has signed a deal to develop a 2 GW hybrid renewables project featuring 1.5 GW of solar generation capacity in Feidong county, Hefei city. The RMB12 billion (US$1.86 billion) development, which will include 500 MW of wind capacity will be developed in phases “according to … policies and business indicators,” said the power investment arm of solar manufacturer Jinko.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

States Energy Storage Technology Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Convergent Energy + Power

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global States Energy Storage Technology Market. The Research Article Entitled Global States Energy Storage Technology Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for States Energy Storage Technology investments till 2029.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Energy Resources secures rig for Lockyer Deep-1

All long lead items are in place and site works at the Lockyer Deep-1 well, located in West Australia's Perth basin, are nearing completion. Australian explorer Energy Resources (ERL) has executed a rig sharing agreement with Strike Energy and a drilling contract with Ensign to drill Perth basin Lockyer Deep-1 gas exploration well, its joint venture partner Norwest Energy said on July 6.
Ventura County, CAsocalTech.com

Energy Developer Deploys Major Battery Storage Project In Ventura County

Clean energy developer Arevon Asset Management has installed what it says is one of the largest energy storage sites in the United States in Saticoy, California. According to Arevon, it has opened up a battery energy storage system in Saticoy, which uses Tesla Megapacks to provide 100 megawatt/400 megawatt-hour capacity to Southern California Edison. According to Arevon, the energy stored on the site can power Oxnard for four hours, or all of Ventura County for thirty minutes. Arevon did not say how much it cost to build the site. The company says the energy from the battery storage site is being provided to Southern California Edison (SCE) under the terms of a 20-year purchase and sale agreement.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Shell Malaysia looks to explore more renewable energy opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR (July 6): Shell Malaysia is aiming to move into the renewable energy industry in the future, said its chairman Ivan Tan. “Shell globally eased into that space with that business model, [and] we have companies in the US and Singapore that already do large-scale solar power generation and they have done that.
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

Lack of Consumer Awareness Must be Addressed in Emerging Technologies in Solar Power Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Falling prices of renewable energy coupled with consumer preferences for cleaner sources and government mandates have allowed the solar power market to shine. In 2019, the cumulative installed capacity of solar power was more than 600 gigawatts (GW) with 20% additional capacity planned during the forecast period. The emergence of newer technology that can reliably generate solar energy should boost the demand for photovoltaic solar power cells. Solar power generation consists of the entire process from component manufacturing to the installation, operation, and maintenance of the unit. Solar power generation necessitates expert consulting to effectively harness solar energy in addition to sizeable financing – a prerequisite in the solar power market.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Maoneng planning 225 MW/450 MWh big battery in Australia

Maoneng Australia has filed a development application for the AUD 112.5 million ($84.6 million) Gould Creek battery storage project in South Australia. It has said that the utility-scale battery will facilitate the rising penetration of renewables into the grid, while also providing stability for the energy market. The developer has...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

GCC's Distributed Energy Market Propelled By Rooftop Solar PV And Hybrid Power Systems' Expansion

The UAE and Saudi Arabia will lead the sector, while Oman will emerge as the fastest-growing market, shares Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the distributed energy market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) finds that it is gathering momentum with declining technology costs, resource availability, and favorable policies. This encourages customers to self-generate electricity through distributed renewable sources and sell excess electricity back to the grid, transforming customers into prosumers (an individual who consumes as well as produces goods or services).
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The prospects for solar in a 1.5C world

Photovoltaics will have to attract $237 billion per year to 2050 to ensure global heating is capped at 1.5 degrees Celsius this century, and we will need to have 14 TW of solar generation capacity installed by that point. The rewards, other than saving the planet, will amount to 15.4...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

German government study to evaluate potential of floating solar on lakes at former mines

The German government will fund a research project to explore the economic potential of installing floating solar on the open-pit lakes left behind by lignite mining. With project partner the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE estimating technical potential in the mid double-digit gigawatt range from the 500 or so such bodies of water in Germany, the RWE Renewables clean energy developer arm of the German energy company will incorporate the results of a three-year testing period to help evaluate the generation potential of such sites in its domestic market and worldwide.
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Virtual synchronous generator of PV generation without energy storage for frequency support in autonomous microgrid

In autonomous microgrids frequency regulation (FR) is a critical issue, especially with a high level of penetration of the photovoltaic (PV) generation. In this study, a novel virtual synchronous generator (VSG) control for PV generation was introduced to provide frequency support without energy storage. PV generation reserve a part of the active power in accordance with the pre-defined power versus voltage curve. Based on the similarities of the synchronous generator power-angle characteristic curve and the PV array characteristic curve, PV voltage Vpv can be analogized to the power angle {\delta}. An emulated governor (droop control) and the swing equation control is designed and applied to the DC-DC converter. PV voltage deviation is subsequently generated and the pre-defined power versus voltage curve is modified to provide the primary frequency and inertia support. A simulation model of an autonomous microgrid with PV, storage, and diesel generator was built. The feasibility and effectiveness of the proposed VSG strategy are examined under different operating conditions.
IndustryNIH Director's Blog

Diet-regulated production of PDGFcc by macrophages controls energy storage

The mechanisms by which macrophages regulate energy storage remain poorly understood. We identify in a genetic screen a platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF)/vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-family ortholog, Pvf3, that is produced by macrophages and is required for lipid storage in fat-body cells of Drosophila larvae. Genetic and pharmacological experiments indicate that the mouse Pvf3 ortholog PDGFcc, produced by adipose tissue-resident macrophages, controls lipid storage in adipocytes in a leptin receptor- and C-C chemokine receptor type 2-independent manner. PDGFcc production is regulated by diet and acts in a paracrine manner to control lipid storage in adipose tissues of newborn and adult mice. At the organismal level upon PDGFcc blockade, excess lipids are redirected toward thermogenesis in brown fat. These data identify a macrophage-dependent mechanism, conducive to the design of pharmacological interventions, that controls energy storage in metazoans.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Storage solution takes batteries back to basics

The energy storage market has given rise to many new solutions in recent years, especially on the battery front, as storage has emerged as a foundational technology that will be absolutely critical to a successful energy transition. Many companies have toyed with existing battery chemistries and have invented their own....
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Selantro Uses Green Chemistry to Launch a Cleaner Energy Storage Solution

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Selantro Inc. is proud to announce the launch of a clean, high-density energy storage solution that is chemical-free, biodegradable and completely safe for the environment. Comparable to a supercapacitor, Selantro's technology comes at a perfect time to answer the increasing demand for electronic...
Energy IndustryEurekAlert

The LIGHT-CAP project will focus on new solutions for solar energy conversion and storage

Genova (Italy), 25th June, 2021 - New technologies for the European carbon-neutrality program will be developed by the LIGHT-CAP project, a 4-year research initiative whose main objective is to implement a radical change related to the current tools of solar energy conversion and storage technologies. Researchers will apply cutting-edge nanotechnology in order to build systems capable of absorbing sunlight, converting it and concomitantly storing the associated energy (electric charges) in a sustainable way and at low-costs of production. LIGHT-CAP has won funding of 3.18M euros from the European Union and its consortium, coordinated by IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology) includes EU and extra-EU partners with academical and industrial backgrounds that will actively cooperate in order to reach the project's goals.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ('Zinc8' or the 'Company') (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) announces that its common shares trading on the OTC Markets will begin trading under the symbol ZAIRF at the market open, June 28, 2021. The Company effected the OTC Markets symbol...
Energy Industryecowatch.com

What Are the Best Solar Batteries for Energy Storage? (2021)

By installing solar panels, you can cut your monthly utility bills while also minimizing your environmental footprint. An essential part of setting up your system is finding the best solar batteries to store your power for use even when the sun isn't shining. Your home's exposure to the sun's rays...
Energy Industryishn.com

Honeywell and Alturus team up to provide energy storage and distributed assets solutions

Honeywell and Alturus announced a collaborative effort to deploy battery energy storage systems to customers globally. Alturus will provide dedicated capital and structuring for Honeywell’s Renewables & Distributed Assets projects as Honeywell increases market share and deploys leading-edge technology and services. Projects will be deployed for the commercial and industrial...
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Wärtsilä and Global Energy Ventures to cooperate on propulsion solutions for hydrogen vessel

Press Release – The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Global Energy Ventures (GEV) of Australia, a company specialised in delivering compressed shipping solutions for transporting energy to regional markets. The two companies will cooperate on the inclusion of Wärtsilä propulsion systems in GEV’s compressed hydrogen (C-H2) ships. The MOU was signed in Sydney, Australia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy