A novel energy storage solution featuring pipes and anchors

In autonomous microgrids frequency regulation (FR) is a critical issue, especially with a high level of penetration of the photovoltaic (PV) generation. In this study, a novel virtual synchronous generator (VSG) control for PV generation was introduced to provide frequency support without energy storage. PV generation reserve a part of the active power in accordance with the pre-defined power versus voltage curve. Based on the similarities of the synchronous generator power-angle characteristic curve and the PV array characteristic curve, PV voltage Vpv can be analogized to the power angle {\delta}. An emulated governor (droop control) and the swing equation control is designed and applied to the DC-DC converter. PV voltage deviation is subsequently generated and the pre-defined power versus voltage curve is modified to provide the primary frequency and inertia support. A simulation model of an autonomous microgrid with PV, storage, and diesel generator was built. The feasibility and effectiveness of the proposed VSG strategy are examined under different operating conditions.